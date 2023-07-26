Katie McCabe: Ireland captain describes 'heartbreak' after early World Cup exit

Katie McCabe scored directly from a corner kick against Olympic champions Canada at the Women's World Cup on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough to secure the points Ireland needed to stay in the tournament running.

Canada recovered to seal a 2-1 comeback win at Perth's Rectangular Stadium, leaving Ireland with no chance of progression from Group B.

McCabe described the "heartbreak" she felt at Ireland's exit, with one group game remaining, but also vowed to learn from the experience, describing her pride at captaining the Girls in Green at their first major tournament.

Image: Ireland missed a series of first-half chances to extend their lead

"It's bittersweet to score," the Arsenal all-rounder reflected. "But it's the result that matters at tournaments. I'm heartbroken for the girls because I think we deserved more."

Ireland entered the Canada game off the back of a 1-0 loss to co-hosts Australia last week, and have now been eliminated before getting the chance to play Nigeria on Monday.

"We took a lot of confidence from that second half against Australia," McCabe continued. "We decided to be braver going forwards and back ourselves a bit more.

"We wanted to start the game with a lot of energy and get in Canada's faces as much as possible, pile on the pressure, and I thought we did that.

Image: Adriana Leon completed the turnaround for Canada in their 2-1 win against Ireland

"We felt like we were in control and then there's an unfortunate deflection off Megan Connolly. It's a sucker punch just before half-time. Even then, we felt second half we can push for another goal.

"To captain these girls is an absolute honour and privilege. Leading them out against Australasia, and today, the girls really stepped up.

"I'm so proud of each and every one of them. We've had our first experience of a big tournament now and we're going to be hungry for more."

Analysis: Hearty Irish displays show clear progress

Image: Captain Katie McCabe applauds the crowd after Ireland's World Cup exit was confirmed

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Perhaps the pride won't emerge immediately. It might not even arise until the plane journey home, or until Ireland touch down in their motherland. Tournament exits hurt - and it tends to linger.

But great heart should be taken from the achievements of the Girls in Green on their debut appearance at a major finals. The gulf in experience was vast, but no gaps in quality were evident.

Katie McCabe led her charges admirably, and on another day, against different opposition, her performance and that of the Irish team generally would have been rewarded with the points they so richly deserved.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News’ Jess Creighton reflects on the Republic of Ireland’s exit from the Women’s World Cup, saying they must now use the platform to look forward to the future after two spirited showings.

Tears flowed down captain McCabe's face at the full-time whistle. Ireland gave it everything. But the quality of the Canadian bench told. Bev Priestman was that unhappy she made a triple substitution at the break - one of the biggest compliments the north Americans could pay to their Irish counterparts. Plan A was scrapped within 45 minutes.

What can be gleaned from two group games, where Ireland have faced opposition far richer in experience and resource, is that Vera Pauw's side can mix it with the best. They weren't overawed by the occasion, or stature of opposition, with 15 places separating Ireland and Canada in FIFA's official rankings - 12 between them and Australia.

All that was missing was a better rub of the green - some fluke or fortune. A kinder deflection off Megan Connolly's boot. Unfortunately, the luck of the Irish didn't quite surface in time.

'Ireland showed best side'

Image: Katie McCabe (centre) acknowledges the crowd after firing Ireland ahead from a corner vs Canada

Sky Sports reporter Jess Creighton speaking from Perth:



"Football can be such a cruel sport. I've interviewed Katie McCabe a lot and I've never seen her like that. She was crestfallen - totally gutted the team are now out of their debut World Cup.

"There are a lot of positives to take. They've played the tournament co-hosts, who had tens of thousands of fans supporting them, then fought well against this Canadian team - let's not forget they are ranked seventh in the world.

"No shame in losing or Australia or Canada, particularly in the manner Ireland did it. They were brave and courageous, and although they are known for being physical and defensive, we saw a different side to them.

"They believed something special was was possible here. They believed they could progress from the group. All Ireland players were in tears when the final whistle blew and their World Cup dream was confirmed as over but they'll have to pick themselves up quick - there's a final group game against Nigeria to contend."

Analysis: Squad depth gave Canada edge

Image: Christine Sinclair and Jessie Fleming, the old and new guard, celebrate Canada's second goal of the game

Sky Sports' Maryam Clark:

Canada surprised a few people when the team news revealed. Jessie Fleming started despite injury concerns, and Christine Sinclair, captain and seasoned midfielder, was named among the substitutes.

The decision to pick vigour and vim over experience certainly cost Canada in the first half. Katie McCabe saw to that. But as the minutes ticked, and game play become more stretched, it was obvious Bev Priestman had aces up her sleeve.

Sinclair came on after the break and provided more stability to the Canadian midfield, while Ireland legs started to tire. The timing could not have been better.

Was it planned? Attributed to great thinking under pressure? Or merely a situation which created and fuelled itself? In the end, it didn't matter.

Canada's squad depth pushed them over a line, and despite appearing unconvincing at times, they had enough firepower to snuff out their opponents' hopes of tournament play beyond the group stages.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.