John Kennedy: Brendan Rodgers' return made me pick Celtic over Spurs

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy admits Brendan Rodgers' return was enough to convince him not to follow Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham.

Postecoglou was keen to take the 39-year-old with him to North London after he quit the Scottish Champions in May to take charge at Spurs.

Kennedy has played a vital part over the last nine years in Celtic's incredible trophy success and dominance of Scottish football.

The former Celtic defender, who was also Celtic caretaker boss in 2021 following Neil Lennon's departure, told Sky Sports News why he decided to stay in Glasgow.

"I've been there a few times when managers have changed, there's the uncertainty. You never know what's around the corner or if the club are in discussions with other people," said Kennedy who was a first-team coach during Rodgers' first spell.

"I was in close contact with Ange and there were different possibilities, but Brendan was coming back to Celtic, the club and Brendan wanted me to stay and be part of this going forward.

"Being part of this club is a great privilege. I know what it's all about here, you know, and I've got a good understanding of it and I know the players and Brendan really well and that was a big pull in terms of sticking around and being part of that.

"I know Brendan works, the level of his work, so, it's great to still be here."

Postecoglou has since appointed Rodgers' former Celtic assistant Chris Davies as his new number two along with former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace player Mile Jedinak.

The former Hoops player - who had a 10-year spell cut short by a serious knee injury - insists his "fantastic relationship" with the Australian will not end as he tips him to be a Premier League success.

"I learned a lot from him. He has a different style to Brendan and he's very successful in the way he does that and he's a very humble guy," he added.

"I've kept in touch with spoke through pre-season, see how things are going at both ends.

"I'm pretty sure he'll do a fantastic job down there because he's a terrific manager, he knows what he wants. I'm pretty sure the Spurs fans and the club will learn very quickly how he likes to operate and they'll see a different team down there."

