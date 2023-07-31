Al Hilal bid £120.3m for Napoli's Victor Osimhen | Striker offered £1m per week

Al Hilal have made an offer worth €140m (£120.3m) to Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen, with wages on offer in the region of £1m per week.

The Saudi Pro League club have already had a bid of €300m (£259m) for Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe accepted this summer - although the player declined to meet with them - and also tried to sign Lionel Messi before he moved to Inter Miami.

It is thought Napoli would want more than €150m (£128.8m) to even consider selling a player who finished top of the Serie A goalscoring chart last season as they won the league title.

Osimhen, aged 24, was a transfer target for Manchester United this summer, with talks over a new contract with Napoli stalling.

Sky Italy are reporting a meeting between Napoli and Osimhen's agent failed to find a resolution on an extension to his deal, which runs until the summer of 2025.

Last month, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was asked about the progress of a new contract for Osimhen. He said: "We have a basic agreement on a two-year extension, but [we are] willing to consider an offer we could not refuse."

Ruben Neves from Wolves, Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio have all signed for Al Hilal this summer.

'Osimhen offer set to be turned down'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"I think the offer is going to be turned down because Napoli have always said they want at least €150m for Osimhen.

"He's in talks with Napoli about extending his contract but Napoli have made it clear that, if someone makes an offer they cannot refuse, then they are willing to sell him.

"Al Hilal are offering Osimhen something like £1m per week in wages and that would be tax-free.

"Al Hilal are a gift to football transfer reporters because they've been making bids left, right and centre. They made bids for Lionel Messi. They made a world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe. We were told they made a bid for Harry Kane. They were making bids for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

"They've been very active. Some of their deals have worked out but they've missed out on a lot of players as well.

"If they want Osimhen they're going to have to offer a little bit more."

The 2023 summer transfer window has seen big-name players such as Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino all move to clubs in Saudia Arabia for lucrative offers - and more will follow.

Here is every high-profile player that has moved to the Saudi Pro League since their transfer window opened on July 1, and it will close on September 20.

