England talking points: Lauren James delivers again as Sarina Weigman tweaks tactics

Sky Sports' Maryam Clark dissect England's dominant 6-1 win against China in their final group game at the Women's World Cup, featuring a Lauren James masterclass, and several tactical tweaks from Sarina Weigman.

New system, new-look England

Sarina Weigman kept fans, journalists, and sceptics guessing over how her team would shape up against China.

But the confusion paid off, and so did the 3-5-2 formation.

Katie Zelem, Georgia Stanway and Lauren James made up a midfield trio that caused their opponents so much damage.

That triumvirate was replicated in defence with Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter keeping things neat and narrow enough for the attacking wingers to drive down the flanks.

The result? Three first-half goals, two disallowed goals, and a blisteringly dominant second-half display stemming from each player thriving in their respective roles.

Not only did the new setup account for the absence of midfield stalwart Keira Walsh, but it rejigged the line-up in a way that left China in complete defensive disarray - a stroke of genius from the England manager.

"I'm very delighted, it shows how adaptive this team is and I think they are enjoying themselves on the pitch" she said after the game.

"I wanted to try other [players], and give Katie [Zelem] some space in the centre to create many opportunities. I think it also is pretty aggressive when Lucy [Bronze] and Rachel [Daly] can just press up quickly, in possession and out of possession, today that worked really well."

Lauren James delivers - again

Emma Hayes, on ITV's co-commentary, said, "the less I say, the better", in an attempt to describe James 'mercurial abilities'.

The Chelsea winger delivered on the biggest stage once more with her club manager watching on, proving time and again that she is everything the hype suggests.

Her first goal was a rip-roaring shot released from the edge of a box. She was unmarked as the ball trickled her way from a corner routine - a mistake the Chinese defenders would not make again.

A controversial offside call saw her second chalked off just before half-time; it would've been another worldie were it not for Lucy Bronze's slight involvement in the build-up.

She got her vengeance, and then some, in the 68th minute with a curler from the left, finishing with two goals and three assists. Simply a special, special player.

"I felt free, whether I'm on the wing or in the middle, I'm just happy to be on the pitch playing and enjoying my football. I'm happy that I can contribute to goals as well" James commented after the game.

"Each day I'm looking to improve and get better, there's many more years of improvement and I can always get better. I just need to stay focused, and hopefully that can happen."

Second half sloppiness

China did get one back, and perhaps that one is worth dwelling on, considering it was born out of England's sloppiness.

Shui Qingxia's team started the second half with zip, while the Lionesses failed to match their pace.

Briefly, they learned that they could indeed bypass England's press, and Yang and Wang were part of the tricky midfield trio that was doing just that.

It's slightly worrying because it's reminiscent of the second-half slump against Denmark that almost led to a late goal for the Danes.

That uncontrolled chaos reared its scaly head tonight and forced Bronze, who was nudged by Mary Earps, to accidentally handle the ball in the box.

A VAR check led to a penalty call and a yellow card for Bronze, who had already denied James her second by drifting into an offside position.

But before it could snowball into a real issue, James turned up trumps again to seal the game.

Peaking at the right time

England needed some time to shake off some rust during their opening two games of the Women's World Cup.

Two tetchy 1-0 wins against Denmark and Haiti did not inspire confidence that they would be able to navigate the knockouts without key stars missing through injury.

But Wiegman wrung the changes in Adelaide, and the Lionesses turned the tide with a sparkling victory.

It was exactly the kind of result needed ahead of the round-of-16 clash with 11-time African champions Nigeria.

They'll have Asisat Oshoala on hand to cause dismay within England's defensive ranks, but where there's a Lauren James, there's a way.