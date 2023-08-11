Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lights up Women's World Cup three years on from battle with ovarian cancer

Linda Caicedo is one of football's hottest prospects.

At 18, the Colombian superstar has featured in four international tournaments and secured a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid. All of this after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer as a 14-year-old.

Now, aged 18, she's lighting up the Women's World Cup with her glittering skills, and next up are England in Saturday's quarter-final.

So, let's look at her path to stardom, how she became a household name in Colombian circles, and the problems she is likely to cause the Lionesses.

Image: Colombia's players celebrate their round of 16 win over Jamaica

Fighting ovarian cancer in 2019

Caicedo and her family barely had time to celebrate winning the Liga Aguila Femenina with America de Cali before they were told of her ovarian cancer diagnosis.

The 14-year-old received surgery to remove one of her ovaries and took on six months of chemotherapy.

In an interview with FIFA representatives in 2022, Caicedo spoke candidly about her experiences.

"Mentally, it was a very difficult moment in my life," she said.

"I'm forever grateful that it happened when I was very young. I recovered and had my family's support.

"What happened made me grow. I feel thankful to be here."

Caicedo was also quick to credit her coach Nelson Abadia Aragon for his investment in her during time away from the field.

"He [Abadia] was often calling me. I was going into surgery one day, and I felt terrible that I could not play top-level football again; he said, 'relax, you will come back'. So, I want to thank my coach."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the Offside Rule podcast, Natasha Dowie and Lynsey Hooper discuss who makes their best XI's following the group stage at the Women's World Cup

Three World Cups in one year

In 2022, Caicedo played in four international competitions: the South American Under-17 Women's Championship, the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India, and the Copa America Femenina.

It during the Copa America where she started to gain attention for her sumptuous performances.

At 17, she was named player of the tournament as hosts Colombia reached the final, where they lost 1-0 to Brazil but had done enough to qualify for the World Cup.

Soon the name Linda Caicedo took off worldwide - and now, we're getting first-hand proof of her popularity.

About 25,000 fans flocked to the SFS International at midday to see her against South Korea, and 40,000 packed it out against Germany for the Group H decider.

Those getting a look-in this weekend as she prepares to take on England's backline will be in for quite the treat.

Image: Linda Caicedo celebrates scoring against Germany

Burnout concern following collapse on pitch

There's always a concern with breakout stars that too much football could be their downfall - especially for those who have been through as much as Caicedo.

Concerningly, she has already shown signs of wear and tear this tournament.

The Real Madrid star went down in training complaining of chest pain. An ambulance was summoned, and the session was cancelled as she was swiftly taken to the hospital.

Later that night, a Colombian FA medical staff member assured journalists she was "fine," citing fatigue and the arid conditions behind her episode.

A concerning admission given that in September, she'll start her first full season of European football with Real Madrid, including midweek games in the Champions League.

Two days later Caicedo played against Germany, again dropping to her hands and knees in the 83rd minute of the 2-1 win before laying completely flat on her front as she received treatment, before playing on and eventually being substituted in injury-time.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Karen Carney: "She's got the X Factor"

Caicedo's magical feats have made her the second-youngest South American player to score a goal in the tournament's history, with only Brazil icon Marta doing so at an earlier age.

Invoking Marta when comparing female footballers is a big statement to make - but there's no doubt that Colombia have a sensational new starter in their midst.

Her world-class goal against Germany, which aided in forcing the two-time champions out of the tournament, proved that no matter where you slot her, the 18-year-old can devastate.

Should the Lionesses be worried? Absolutely. With Sarina Weigman choosing to operate with a back three, there'll be swathes of spaces for her to drive into on either flank - a weakness that was almost decisively exploited by Nigeria.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Helen Hardy claims Sarina Wiegman's lack of changes during the Women's World Cup clash against Nigeria was frustrating and made it a difficult game for England fans to watch

Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh will need to add some defensive solidity to their midfield pivot to stop her from causing chaos in central areas.

Former England winger Karen Carney has echoed that sentiment in her preview of this weekend's quarter-final.

"I've got goosebumps thinking about her story. She's played three World Cups this year, which is ridiculous in itself, but she's super talented," admitted the 36-year-old.

"Caicedo's got unbelievable feet; we saw in this tournament that she's got match-winning moments [in her] too.

"She can finish, and she's got the X factor. We've been blessed this tournament to see the future of the women's game with some incredible young talent coming through."