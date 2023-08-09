Lauren James: England Women forward banned for two games after red card against Nigeria at Women's World Cup

England's Lauren James will miss the quarter-final and a potential semi-final of the World Cup after being banned for two matches by FIFA.

James was sent off after she stood on the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie in England's last-16 victory.

The 21-year-old's initial yellow card was upgraded to a red card after a review by VAR, with James the first Lioness to be sent off under Sarina Wiegman.

FIFA rules state that players are automatically banned for one game - meaning James misses England's quarter-final against Colombia on Saturday.

She will also now miss the semi-final, should England get there, after FIFA extended the suspension.

James apologised on social media after Alozie had herself had responded to the incident, saying she had 'all respect for Lauren James'.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The Chelsea forward replied: "All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience."

The dismissal had echoes of David Beckham's and Wayne Rooney's red cards from the 1998 and 2006 World Cups respectively - England's standout young star and player of the tournament so far stopped in their tracks by a moment of madness.

But England boss Wiegman says despite emotions getting the better of the 21-year-old, James never intended for the incident to happen.

"It was a moment of a split-second and it was later in the game so players also get a little tired. She is an inexperienced player on this stage and has done really well," she said after the game on Monday.

"And I think, in a split-second, she just lost her emotions. And, of course, she does not want to hurt anyone. She is the sweetest person I know.

"Yet then things happen like that and you cannot change it any more. So it is a huge lesson for her to learn, but it is not something that she really did on purpose.

"It happens sometimes with human beings - that you are in such an intense game, such an emotional game and, in a split-second, she lost her emotions.

"She apologised and she felt really, really bad and absolutely she does not want to hurt anyone."

The round of 16 concluded on Tuesday ahead of the quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, between August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.