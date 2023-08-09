Future of Football Podcast: Will Saudi Pro League change transfers forever?

Is the Saudi Pro League a threat to the Premier League's dominance in the transfer market?

Future of Football special: Will the Saudi Pro League change transfers forever?

As part of our Future of Football series, Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol joins host Pete Smith to analyse the impact of the huge increase in spending from the Saudi Pro League, and how it will impact the future of the transfer market.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane have already headed over there, while players such as Ruben Neves - still in his mid-20s - have moved to the league much to the surprise of many.

So will we see more in the future years, and is this a threat to the Premier League's dominance of the market in recent years?

As Solhekol says, "of all the sort of players that I've spoken to and managers, I haven't met a single person who said to me I would not go and work and play in Saudi Arabia".

