Essential Football Podcast: The art of commentary with Sky Sports' newest signing Peter Drury and more!

The Essential Football Podcast welcomes Bill Leslie, Rob Hawthorne, Daniel Mann, Seb Hutchinson and new signings Peter Drury and Pien Meulensteen for a commentary masterclass and their thoughts on the upcoming Premier League season
Friday 11 August 2023 14:26, UK
Ahead of the new Premier League season, Dougie Critchley sits down with the voices behind the action including Sky Sports' latest signing Peter Drury.
Bill Leslie, Rob Hawthorne, Daniel Mann, Seb Hutchinson and Pien Meulensteen, another new addition to the commentary box, join The Essential Football Podcast to discuss what they're most excited about this season, how they prepare for games and what makes a good commentator.
Super 6 is back for the 23/24 season with £1,000,000 on the line and more ways to win. Play for free.