Essential Football Podcast: The art of commentary with Sky Sports' newest signing Peter Drury and more!

Ahead of the new Premier League season, Dougie Critchley sits down with the voices behind the action including Sky Sports' latest signing Peter Drury.

Bill Leslie, Rob Hawthorne, Daniel Mann, Seb Hutchinson and Pien Meulensteen, another new addition to the commentary box, join The Essential Football Podcast to discuss what they're most excited about this season, how they prepare for games and what makes a good commentator.

Listen and subscribe to The Essential Football Podcast on:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Football's newest addition, Peter Drury, explains what motivated him to become a football commentator and what makes the job so rewarding.