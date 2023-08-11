 Skip to content

Essential Football Podcast: The art of commentary with Sky Sports' newest signing Peter Drury and more!

The Essential Football Podcast welcomes Bill Leslie, Rob Hawthorne, Daniel Mann, Seb Hutchinson and new signings Peter Drury and Pien Meulensteen for a commentary masterclass and their thoughts on the upcoming Premier League season

Friday 11 August 2023 14:26, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports Football's Peter Drury explains the art of commentary and how he attempts to convey the jeopardy of the situation to fans watching at home.

Ahead of the new Premier League season, Dougie Critchley sits down with the voices behind the action including Sky Sports' latest signing Peter Drury.

Also See:

Bill Leslie, Rob Hawthorne, Daniel Mann, Seb Hutchinson and Pien Meulensteen, another new addition to the commentary box, join The Essential Football Podcast to discuss what they're most excited about this season, how they prepare for games and what makes a good commentator.

Listen and subscribe to The Essential Football Podcast on:

Don't forget to subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement, the Scottish Football Podcast and the EFL podcast.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports Football's newest addition, Peter Drury, explains what motivated him to become a football commentator and what makes the job so rewarding.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sky Sports commentators Pien Meulensteen, Seb Hutchinson and Peter Drury reveal their favourite goals to commentate on.
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for the 23/24 season with £1,000,000 on the line and more ways to win. Play for free.

Trending

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch the return of Premier League and more this week