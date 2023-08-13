Neymar transfer: Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal in talks with forward ready for Saudi Arabia move

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Al Hilal over the sale of Neymar, with the Brazil international ready for a move to Saudi Arabia.

PSG want a significant fee for Neymar, who cost them a world record £200m to sign from Barcelona in 2017, which will help with financial fair play considerations.

At 31, Neymar is not thought to be a key player for new head coach Luis Enrique as he builds a new side. PSG have been open to selling him in order to focus on forming a younger, hungrier team.

Image: Paris Saint-Germain signed Neymar for a world-record fee in 2017

Al Hilal have also tried to sign Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

On Friday, Mbappe told PSG he will not leave the club under any circumstances during this window, with the club indicating he would be frozen out of the first-team squad.

However, on Sunday, Mbappe was allowed to train with the first team after he indicated he is committed to the club.

Image: Kylian Mbappe rejected a one-year move to Al Hilal earlier this summer

PSG accepted a £258m bid from Al Hilal last month but Mbappe rejected the one-year move to Saudi Arabia. PSG feel the forward has already agreed to move to Real Madrid on a free contract next summer.

Messi joined Inter Miami earlier in the summer, following the expiration of his PSG contract.

