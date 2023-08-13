 Skip to content

Kylian Mbappe future: PSG forward 'committed' to club and expected to extend contract to 2025

Kylian Mbappe's current PSG contract expires in 2024; PSG had accepted a £258m bid from Al Hilal last month; meanwhile, PSG are in talks with Al Hilal over the sale of Neymar, who is ready for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Sunday 13 August 2023 13:46, UK

Kylian Mbappe is set to have crucial talks over his Paris Saint-Germain future this week
Image: Kylian Mbappe is expected to extend his contract to 2025

Kylian Mbappe will play for Paris Saint-Germain this season, says club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and is expected to extend his contract to 2025.

The France international trained with the first team on Sunday after he indicated he is committed to the club and the institution.

Al-Khelaifi told the PSG players on Sunday morning: "Kylian is committed to PSG. Kylian is back"

This comes after Mbappe had previously told PSG he will not leave the club under any circumstances during this window and was prepared to sit out the entire season.

Mbappe's current deal expires in 2024 and PSG had accepted a £258m bid from Al Hilal last month, but the forward rejected the one-year move to Saudi Arabia.

Kylian Mbappe&#39;s proposed move to Al Hilal would make him the most expensive player of all time, surpassing Neymar&#39;s £198m deal with PSG

Meanwhile, PSG are in talks with Al Hilal over the sale of Neymar, with the Brazil international ready for a move to Saudi Arabia.

PSG want a significant fee for Neymar, who cost them a world record £200m to sign from Barcelona, which will help with financial fair play considerations.

At 31, Neymar is not thought to be a key player for new head coach Luis Enrique as he builds a new side. PSG have been open to selling him in order to focus on forming a younger, hungrier team.

The Brazilian has made his stance clear in Paris
Image: Neymar is ready for a move to Saudi Arabia

