Monday Night Football: Sky Sports launches new state-of-the-art studio ahead of Manchester United vs Wolves

Premier League supporters will get their first glimpse of the new Monday Night Football studio this evening when Manchester United host Wolves, live on Sky Sports.

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and David Jones will be joined by Karen Carney to analyse all the action from the opening weekend of the season, before presenting the live game from Old Trafford.

The new state-of-the-art studio includes a number of features that have never been seen before during a sports broadcast in the UK and Ireland, including a futuristic super-wide high-res screen and a virtual canopy roof.

Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Monday 14th August 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Image: The LED floor will enable more immersive analysis of teams and tactics

The studio also includes an LED floor, all of which will provide a more immersive viewing experience for fans, who will be able to gain a greater understanding of the games they are watching.

The studio will be used for MNF broadcasts throughout the 2023/24 season, including Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on August 21 and Fulham vs Chelsea on October 2, as well coverage of tennis' US Open, which begins on August 28.

Image: The new studio features a super-wide high-res screen

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports' managing director, said: "Sky Sports has been at the forefront of broadcasting innovation since our inception over 30 years ago.

"The new studio unveiled today demonstrates our commitment to continuing to give sports fans the most entertaining viewing experience possible of the biggest and most-loved events in the sporting calendar."

Image: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal and Fulham vs Chelsea will also be on MNF in the coming weeks

Ben Wickham, Sky Sports' director of creative output, added: "We wanted to create a modular space that brings the latest technology to our customer, allows us to showcase the joy of sport and capture the huge advances in technology that are happening rapidly.

"As well as sport, it takes inspiration from cinema and entertainment, with the tech involved allowing us to be brave and add an entire new dimension to our output.

"The options are endless for future content presented from this studio."