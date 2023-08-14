Neymar transfer: Brazil forward completes move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal

Neymar has completed his £86.3m switch from Paris Saint-Germain to Al Hilal, with the Brazil forward set to earn £129.4m a year in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar has signed a two-year deal with Al Hilal, who have also made attempts to sign Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer. According to Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol, Neymar will earn six times the amount he was on at PSG.

Sources close to PSG, who have been open to selling Neymar for the past three windows, say the club are set to receive up to £86.3m for a player that cost them a world-record £200m from Barcelona in 2017.

At 31, Neymar was not considered a key player by new PSG head coach Luis Enrique and the club had been open to selling him in order to focus on forming a younger, hungrier team.

Earlier in this transfer window, Messi opted to join Inter Miami, while Mbappe is now set to stay at PSG. The France captain was frozen out by the club after refusing to sign a new contract, meaning he could leave for free at the end of the season.

Mbappe insisted he would not leave PSG this summer, despite their desire to sell him, but he has now returned to first-team training after apparently indicating his commitment to the club.

PSG accepted a world-record £258m bid from Al Hilal last month but Mbappe rejected the one-year move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khelaifi: I will never forget the day Neymar arrived

President and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Neymar's departure:

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years.

"We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history.

"I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure."

Analysis: The end of PSG's 'Galactico' era

Image: Paris Saint-Germain signed Neymar for a world-record fee in 2017

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol:

PSG see this as the end of their 'Galactico' era. Messi and Neymar are now gone and Mbappe has been brought into line.

Neymar is a great player and loved by many fans for what he can do on the pitch but there were also a lot of injuries and countless off-field distractions.

It was always likely that Neymar would move this summer, especially after the PSG Ultras demonstrated outside his family home in May.

Selling Neymar is another sign that PSG are focused on FFP - through raising revenues and reducing costs.

Replacement signings have all been younger, hungrier and on less generous contracts.

PSG want to be a sustainable club with a core of French players. They want to develop players rather than just sign ready-made stars. The average age of half the squad is now under 23.

Ultimately, Neymar will always be remembered as one of PSG's best ever players, but he never really fulfilled his potential in Paris - with too many injuries and no Champions League title.

Future of Football: Will the Saudi Pro League change transfers forever?

