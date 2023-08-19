EFL goals and round-up: Ipswich, Leicester win again; Wrexham draw 5-5

Southampton made it consecutive away victories after Che Adams scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to claim a 2-1 success over Plymouth at Home Park.

Nathan Tella opened the scoring just after the break but they were immediately pegged back when Ryan Hardie turned home from close range.

But in stoppage time, Adam Armstrong's goal-bound header was parried by Conor Hazard into the path of Adams who scored to maintain the Saints' unbeaten start to the season.

Ipswich maintained their 100 per cent start on their return to the Championship with a 1-0 win over QPR.

The Tractor Boys left it until the 75th minute to get the breakthrough as Conor Chaplin scored at the second attempt.

Debutant Cesare Casadei came off the bench and netted a stoppage-time winner to earn Leicester a 2-1 victory over Cardiff.

Wanya Marcal-Madivadua's first-half strike was cancelled out by Aaron Ramsey's sublime effort just before the interval which looked like earning Cardiff a share of the spoils.

But on-loan Chelsea midfielder Casadei kept up Leicester's 100 per cent start to the campaign before Cardiff had defender Mahlon Romeo sent off late on.

Goals from Koji Miyoshi and Lukas Jutkiewicz helped Birmingham to a 2-0 win over Bristol City, who played the last 15 minutes with 10 men after Robert Dickie received a second booking.

Preston maintained their unbeaten start to the league campaign as Liam Lindsay's header earned a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, who are the only team in the division without a point.

Andre Vidigal scored his fourth goal of the season as Stoke bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 home win over Watford.

Swansea and Coventry drew 1-1 in Wales.

Matty Godden netted the opener for the visitors in the 39th minute but Swans drew level just two minutes later when summer signing Jerry Yates nodded home his second goal in as many home appearances.

Aaron Connolly scored twice as Hull came from behind to beat 10-man Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Harry Pickering saw red for bringing down Liam Delap when clean through in just the 17th minute but Rovers surprisingly took the lead in the 74th minute through Sam Gallagher.

But Connolly volleyed home nine minutes from time and he scored a winner when he rolled past Aynsley Pears in the 88th minute.

Jobe Bellingham scored either side of half-time as Sunderland came from behind to record their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Rotherham.

Huddersfield and Middlesbrough are both still looking for their first league wins of the campaign after they played out a 1-1 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Sky Bet League One

Wigan wiped out their points deduction in style with a 4-0 rout of Bolton as the three teams with previously perfect records in League One were all beaten.

Charlie Wyke and Stephen Humphrys each scored twice as the Latics, who had been docked eight points, moved into positive territory thanks to their third victory.

Peterborough also slipped up as Mitchell Pinnock netted the only goal to earn victory for neighbours Northampton, while Stevenage had Nathan Thompson sent off and slumped to a 2-0 loss at Reading, with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan netting both goals.

Those results allowed Cambridge to take over as leaders as late goals from substitutes Fejiri Okenabirhie and Sullay Kaikai secured a 2-0 win at home to Bristol Rovers.

Oxford are also on nine points after a 3-1 victory at Barnsley made it three wins in a row.

The Tykes were their own worst enemy as Mael de Gevigney gave away an early penalty, which Cameron Brannagan converted, before a Jordan Williams own goal put the visitors in control.

Port Vale picked up their first away win since New Year's Day with a 3-2 victory at Charlton as Funso Ojo's tap-in settled an end-to-end contest.

Derby striker Martyn Waghorn's second goal of the week clinched a 1-0 win at home to Fleetwood while Ethan Hamilton's first goal for Lincoln was enough to beat Shrewsbury.

Goals from Ryan Trevitt and Demitri Mitchell ensured Exeter's long trip to Carlisle resulted in a 2-0 win but the games at Blackpool, Portsmouth and Wycombe all ended goalless.

Sky Bet League Two

Wrexham were involved in the game of the day in League Two once again as they shared a 5-5 draw with Swindon.

The Dragons, who lost 5-3 on the opening day, were on course for a repeat before James Jones and Elliot Lee both grabbed their second goals of the game in injury time.

Harry Ransom's own goal gifted leaders Gillingham a fourth 1-0 win of the season at Crawley, who were left to rue Dom Telford's penalty miss.

Callum Hendry was Salford's hat-trick hero in a 4-3 win at Tranmere while Matt Dennis scored in the dying moments as MK Dons staged a late comeback to earn a 3-2 win at Colchester, who remain without a point.

Three second-half goals saw AFC Wimbledon win 3-0 at local rivals Sutton and Macaulay Langstaff's double helped Notts County to a 3-1 victory at Doncaster.

Michael Mellon also struck twice to help Morecambe beat Bradford 3-0 and Will Evans scored the first of his two after just 13 seconds to set Newport on their way to a 3-0 win at Forest Green.

Jack Nolan fired home a stoppage-time winner for 10-man Accrington, who beat Harrogate 2-1, while Louie Barrie's second-half goal secured Stockport's first win of the season at the expense of Barrow.

Crewe came from 2-0 down to share a 2-2 draw with Walsall thanks to Jack Powell's late leveller while a Rhys Oates equaliser extended Mansfield's unbeaten start in a 1-1 draw at Grimsby.