England squad: Man Utd's Harry Maguire to keep place; Jordan Henderson, James Ward-Prowse competing for spot

Harry Maguire is likely to be included in Thursday's England squad for the upcoming internationals against Ukraine and Scotland - despite not playing a minute of football for Manchester United so far this season.

Erik Ten Hag has preferred Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelhof for United this season.

But Maguire has so far rejected the opportunity to join West Ham, saying instead that he prefers to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Now, with John Stones and Tyrone Mings injured, and Eric Dier not even included on the Tottenham bench for the first three Premier League matches of the season, Maguire looks certain to keep his England place as Gareth Southgate seeks some experience within his central defensive options.

Image: Harry Maguire is likely to stay at Manchester United this summer despite interest from West Ham

It will, nevertheless, be a controversial selection if Maguire gets the nod.

Maguire has been a mainstay in Southgate's squads, and was England's best defender during the Qatar World Cup, despite a lack of game-time for his club.

The England boss has shown emphatic loyalty to the 30-year-old, and said in May that it is now impossible for him to pick players on form alone, because that would mean a lack of consistency from one squad to the next.

With the defensive absences, Brighton's Lewis Dunk is also a likely inclusion after being named in the last squad, only to be forced to withdraw because of a back injury before England met up at St George's Park.

Expect Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi to keep his place too, but there could now also be a formal call up for Levi Colwill.

The 20-year-old has started each of Chelsea's first three matches under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, and after eleven caps with the U21s, he was drafted in to train with the England senior team in May, when Dunk withdrew.

Colwill didn't make it into a matchday squad three months ago, but that could change now.

Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling is certain to be recalled to the squad, after a blistering start to the season for Chelsea.

Two player-of-the-match performances already, including two goals and an assist against Luton, have shown he has returned to his best form.

And after being rested from the last England squad in May, he will be included once again by Southgate this time.

Image: Jordan Henderson sought reassurances from Gareth Southgate before making the decision to move to the Saudi Pro League

This squad will be the first test of Jordan Henderson's England future, following his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Henderson sought reassurances from Southgate before making the decision to leave Liverpool last month, but it's thought the England boss offered no guarantees. Since then, Henderson has captained Al Ettifaq during a mixed start for new boss Steven Gerrard in Dammam.

Southgate has already made it clear that the 33-year-old will not be overlooked because of his Saudi move. Instead, much depends on whether others have moved ahead of him in the England manager's pecking order.

Jude Bellingham will definitely return to the squad after withdrawing last time because of a knee injury. Declan Rice is a shoo-in, and Conor Gallagher would feel hard done by if he loses his England place having started the season well - and started each of Chelsea's four matches.

Image: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has been on top form since his move to LaLiga

It may come down to a straight choice between Henderson and James Ward-Prowse.

The former Southampton midfielder has impressed straight away for new club West Ham, and has managed a goal and two assists already.

With Bellingham and Rice certain, there is unlikely to be room for each of Ward-Prowse, Henderson, Gallagher and Kalvin Phillips, so there are difficult choices to be made in midfield.

Image: James Ward-Prowse has impressed for West Ham in the early part of the season

Similarly, there are issues to address in the full-back areas, with Reece James and Luke Shaw both injured.

The names of Ben Chilwell, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker will all be on the squad list, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold - like last time - being treated as a midfielder rather than a defender, the question is whether there is the need for a fourth full-back.

If so, Brentford's Rico Henry has an outside chance of making the grade.

Jarrod Bowen's form for West Ham at the start of this season will have grabbed Southgate's attention. He could be in line to add to his four international caps, although - as has always been the case during Southgate's tenure - England have a wealth of options in wide attacking positions, including Palace's Eberechi Eze, who won a first call up in the spring.

Harry Kane will, of course, be included for the first time since his move to the Bundesliga. But which other striker (or strikers) will be alongside him in the squad is unclear.

Three months ago, it was Newcastle's Callum Wilson as the only other genuine No 9 (although Marcus Rashford often plays in that position). This time, with Wilson overtaken in Newcastle's starting XI by Alexander Isak, it could be Ollie Watkins who gets the call.

Image: Harry Kane has scored three goals in as many games since his move to Bayern Munich

Watkins has made an impressive start for Aston Villa so far this season, scoring a hat-trick against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League.