Joao Palhinha: Fulham midfielder staying at club after Bayern Munich deal collapses on Deadline Day

Joao Palhinha will remain at Fulham after a Deadline Day move to Bayern Munich collapsed.

The Portugal midfielder had flown to Germany for a medical after Fulham had given him permission to fly to Munich.

But the Cottagers failed to find a Palhinha replacement in time before the German transfer window shut at 5pm UK time.

Fulham battled hard to keep the 28-year-old as he is a player they value highly, despite Bayern's bid.

The collapsed Palhinha deal does not impact Ryan Gravenberch's move from Bayern Munich to Liverpool as neither deal was dependent on the other going through.

Fulham signed Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon last summer for £17m. He has four years left on his contract plus the option of another 12 months.

