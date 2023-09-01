Sofyan Amrabat: Manchester United sign midfielder from Fiorentina on loan with £21.4m option to buy

Manchester United have signed Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

United will pay £8.5m (€10m) to take Amrabat on loan with an option to make the deal permanent for £21.4m (€25m).

The 27-year-old becomes United's fourth Deadline Day signing after the arrivals of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon and free agent Jonny Evans.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Amrabat completed his United medical in Italy with the club's director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves flying to the country to tie up the deal.

The midfielder has not been training with the Fiorentina first-team squad while his future remained unresolved.

He was not part of Fiorentina's squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Rapid Vienna.

The Morocco international starred for his country at last year's World Cup where they finished fourth and has spent three seasons at Fiorentina, making 92 appearances.

Amrabat is United's seventh summer signing with midfielder Mason Mount, goalkeeper Andre Onana and striker Rasmus Hojlund signed earlier in the window.

Amrabat: I'm representing club of my dreams

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson says he's a big fan of new Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

Following his move, Amrabat told United's official website: "It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I've had to be patient for this moment but I'm someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.

"I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team."

Amrabat worked with United boss Erik ten Hag at Utrecht in the Netherlands.

"I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players," he added.

"His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career; I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season."

Manchester United Football Director John Murtough said: "We have tracked Sofyan for a long time, so we are really pleased to bring him to Manchester United.

"His committed, high-energy approach to the game fits perfectly with the group that we are building here. We know that Sofyan's mentality, dynamism and technical qualities will help the squad as we look to achieve success in all competitions this season."

'Amrabat signing not a panic move'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville is concerned with the performance of Manchester United's midfield and believes the club had to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"I've always felt he's not a holding midfield player, but he plays in that position alongside Casemiro where he'll get on the ball and that's what Erik ten Hag wants.

"Is he the right player for Manchester United to stop that midfield issue occurring, where they've been cut through so many times this season so far?

"I don't think the Amrabat one is a panic because they have wanted him from day one and he has wanted that ball-playing midfield player for about 12 months, all the way back with Frenkie de Jong. (Mason) Mount isn't a ball-playing midfielder; I think he presses well, thinks well, runs forward. I think he has always wanted this type of player.

"I just don't know why it's not happened earlier. The other signings were brought in earlier in the summer and they've had an issue with getting players out, which has caused United problems, maybe it's that. But with the way the season has started; the performance levels have been poor. I know they have picked up six points, but that could easily have been a lot less than six points.

"They had to react and get someone in because that midfield is a massive problem."

With exclusive insight from Amrabat's former coach, Adam Bate finds out more about the midfielder's past relationship with Erik ten Hag and why the Morocco international has the power and the passing ability to help solve the problems in Manchester United's midfield...

Analysis: Amrabat has Premier League attributes

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Sofyan Amrabat was a key figure in Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. He put in a series of displays which won him admirers around the globe - and he was a favourite of Sky Sports football writers, too, with Amrabat named in our team of the tournament.

Image: Sofyan Amrabat's defensive action areas for Fiorentina in the 2022/23 Serie A season

Image: Sofyan Amrabat's heatmap and passing sonar for Fiorentina in the 2022/23 Serie A season

"His lung-busting effort to match Kylian Mbappe and then land a precision tackle on the France superstar went straight into his highlights reel but throughout the competition he combined physicality with good ability on the ball to give Morocco control in possession and security without it. He topped the World Cup charts for distance covered and recoveries.

"He has displayed those skills for four full seasons in Serie A during his time at Fiorentina and at 27 is approaching his peak years. A move to the Premier League looks like a logical next step for a player with his attributes."