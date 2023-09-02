Champions League fixtures released: Manchester United start at Bayern Munich, Newcastle in Milan

Fans can now start planning their Champions League trips as the fixtures have been announced with Man Utd at Bayern and Newcastle in Milan on week one.

Eddie Howe's side kick-off their campaign with a trip to the San Siro before welcoming PSG to St James' Park on matchday two.

The Magpies' fourth Champions League game at Borussia Dortmund (November 7) comes a few days after a Premier League contest with Arsenal. Their trip to PSG (November 28) comes in between tricky league matches against Chelsea and Manchester United. Their last group game vs AC Milan - in a group that could go down to the wire - also comes after a trip to Tottenham.

Manchester United will open their group stage with a visit to Munich where they will come up against Bayern's new superstar Harry Kane while Arsenal start life back in the Champions League with a home tie against PSV before travelling to Lens. Meanwhile, Manchester City welcome Red Star Belgrade on week one and Celtic travel to Feyenoord in Group E.

Here is the Champions League fixture schedule in full:

Manchester City fixtures

Tuesday September 19: Man City vs Red Star Belgrade - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 4: RB Leipzig vs Man City - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 23: Young Boys vs Man City - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday November 7: Man City vs Young Boys - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday November 28: Man City vs RB Leipzig - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday December 13: Red Star Belgrade vs Man City - kick-off 5.45pm

Manchester United fixtures

Wednesday September 20: Bayern Munich vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 3: Man Utd vs Galatasaray - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 24: Man Utd vs FC Copenhagen - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday November 8: FC Copenhagen vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday November 29: Galatasaray vs Man Utd - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday December 12: Man Utd vs Bayern Munich - kick-off 8pm

Arsenal fixtures

Wednesday September 20: Arsenal vs PSV - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 3: Lens vs Arsenal - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 24: Sevilla vs Arsenal - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday November 8: Arsenal vs Sevilla - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday November 29: Arsenal vs Lens - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday December 12: PSV vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.45pm

Newcastle fixtures

Tuesday September 19: AC Milan vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.45pm

Wednesday October 4: Newcastle vs PSG - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 25: Newcastle vs Borussia Dortmund - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday November 7: Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.45pm

Tuesday November 28: PSG vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday December 13: Newcastle vs AC Milan - kick-off 8pm

Celtic fixtures

Tuesday September 19: Feyenoord vs Celtic - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 4: Celtic vs Lazio - kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 25: Celtic vs Atletico Madrid - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday November 7: Atletico Madrid vs Celtic - kick-off 8pm

Tuesday November 28: Lazio vs Celtic - kick-off 5.45pm

Wednesday December 13: Celtic vs Feyenoord - kick-off 8pm