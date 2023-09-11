Julian Nagelsmann: Ex-Bayern Munich boss among Germany FA's top targets to succeed Hansi Flick

Julian Nagelsmann is one of the German national setup's top choices for the next head coach.

The 36-year-old is sporting director Rudi Voller's "dream solution", Sky Germany are reporting.

Voller said this week that Nagelsmann is "absolutely a top coach" as he prepared to take the team himself following Hansi Flick's sacking.

No contact has yet been made between the German national association and Nageslmann.

He is also still technically under contract at Bayern Munich until 2026 despite being replaced by Thomas Tuchel earlier this year.

Jurgen Klopp is the resounding fans' choice, as revealed by a Sky Germany poll, but he will not leave Liverpool mid-season and also remains under contract at Anfield until 2026. A dual role has also been ruled out.

Image: Rudi Voller is currently caretaker manager of Germany, having previously led the national side from 2000 to 2004

Former Fulham boss Felix Magath threw his hat into the ring yesterday, while Matthias Sammer and Louis van Gaal are considered other outside choices.

Flick was sacked on Sunday, just nine months before the start of the nation's home European Championships next summer, following an embarrassing 4-1 friendly defeat at home to Japan on Saturday.

Germany have lost four times in their last five games which comes on the back of a group-stage exit at last year's World Cup.

Voller - a member of the West Germany squad that lifted the 1990 World Cup, who also coached the national team from 2000 to 2004 - said he had stepped in for one match to help the side until a new coach is found.

Image: Flick was sacked by Germany on Sunday

"This is a one-game thing for me, I felt obliged to help with this game," he said in a press conference on Monday. "My goal is to support the new coach as I did with Hansi Flick, but hopefully with better results.

"I know the situation and I really did not want to do it. They had to convince me."

He said the German FA (DFB) would find a suitable coach before next month's friendlies against the United States, on October 14, and Mexico four days later during a brief trip to America.

Voller refused to be drawn into any discussions regarding candidates, saying: "Obviously there are names that are floating in the discussions we have but I have learned in this business not to comment on any names.

"I am convinced that in three and a half weeks we will present a new coach."

Image: Japan thrashed Germany in Wolfsburg

He said that would still give time for the coach and team to create a buzz for the Euro hosts.

"It is important that we quickly start creating some euphoria. That comes with results but with a new person it is possible."

Voller said the team under Flick had carried the World Cup disappointment into the new year and failed to restore their confidence.

"This weight of the early World Cup elimination is difficult. A new coach who can move things and comes also with some new ideas is extremely important," he said.

Flick won just 12 of his 25 matches in charge since replacing Joachim Low in August 2021, who he worked under as an assistant from 2006 to 2014.

The 58-year-old oversaw eight consecutive wins at the start of his reign but at the Qatar World Cup, Germany failed to get out of Group E after losing to Japan, drawing with Spain and beating Costa Rica. Oman and Peru are the only other nations they've beaten in the past 12 months.

