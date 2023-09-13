LaLiga becomes front-of-shirt sponsor of North Wales Coast West Division One club CPD Llanfairpwll FC

LaLiga has become the front-of-shirt sponsor of the world's longest football club name: Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndropwllllantysiliogogogoch of the North Wales Coast West Division One - the fifth tier of the Welsh domestic football system.

LaLiga's partnership with the club on Anglesey, also known as CPD Llanfairpwll FC, will last the current season.

The Spanish top flight says the deal between the two "biggest names in football" will have the local community at its heart.

The village was even given a new sign brandishing the words "Welcome To Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch".

In Welsh, 'Ll' is a separate letter to 'L' and is pronounced differently. Each of the five Ll's in the village's name were changed to LaLiga's new logo.

Next year will mark an important milestone for CPD Llanfairpwll FC as it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

Samantha Jones-Smith, CPD Llanfairpwll FC chairperson, said the partnership was "outstanding" for the club.

"Not only is it the most exciting collaboration the club has ever had but it also allows us to improve both on and off the field," she said.

Keegan Pierce, LaLiga's managing director for the UK and Ireland, said the league was "about so much more than football in Spain".

"It is the largest football ecosystem in the world, watched and enjoyed by millions," he said.

"With our new brand positioning coming into effect this year, this partnership is a great way to bring to life our new 'Ll' visual identity in a creative way, while enabling us to further extend our grassroots support across the UK."