FIFA Best Awards: Erling Haaland among Manchester City nominations while England's Lionesses recognised

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are among the nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, while five of England's Women's World Cup finalists are in contention for prizes.

Haaland is joined in the running by six of his Manchester City treble-winning team-mates - including Ederson in the goalkeepers' category - and their manager Pep Guardiola is up for the men's coach prize. Current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is also in the running for that award after winning a treble with Celtic.

While City dominate the men's player list with half of the nominees, Declan Rice, who led West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last season, also features on the 12-strong list.

Ederson's rivals for the goalkeeper prize include Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Andre Onana, who won the Italian Cup and reached the Champions League final with Inter Milan before joining Manchester United.

The qualifying period for the men's awards runs from December 19, 2022 - the day after current award-holder Messi helped Argentina to World Cup glory - to August 2023.

Image: Lionel Messi is the reigning FIFA Best Men's Player Award holder

England's Lionesses are also recognised for their efforts in reaching the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James and Keira Walsh up for The Best FIFA Women's Player and Mary Earps vying to be The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper.

There are four victorious Spanish players on The Best Women's Player list, hoping to succeed last year's winner Alexia Putellas, including Jenni Hermoso.

Image: Five of England's defeated Women's World Cup finalists have made the lists

England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman is up for The Best FIFA Women's Coach prize, along with Chelsea's WSL-winning boss Emma Hayes - but there is no nomination for Spain's now-sacked head coach Jorge Vilda.

The women's prizes will be awarded on performances from 1 August 2022 to 20 August 2023.

The nominees were shortlisted by a panel of football experts who reviewed longer lists compiled by FIFA based on the candidates' achievements during the respective award eligibility periods. The player, goalkeeper and coach awards will be decided by an international jury of coaches, captains, journalists and fans.

The Best FIFA Women's Player Nominees

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain); Linda Caicedo (Colombia); Rachel Daly (England); Kadidiatou Diani (France); Caitlin Foord (Australia); Mary Fowler (Australia); Alex Greenwood (England); Jennifer Hermoso (Spain); Lindsey Horan (USA); Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden); Lauren James (England); Sam Kerr (Australia); Mapi León (Spain); Hinata Miyazawa (Japan); Salma Paralluelo (Spain); Keira Walsh (England).

The Best FIFA Men's Player Nominees

Julián Álvarez (Argentina); Marcelo Brozović (Croatia); Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium); İlkay Gündoğan (Germany); Erling Haaland (Norway); Rodri (Spain); Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia); Kylian Mbappé (France); Lionel Messi (Argentina); Victor Osimhen (Nigeria); Declan Rice (England); Bernardo Silva (Portugal).

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Nominees

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden): Jonatan Giráldez (Spain); Tony Gustavsson (Sweden); Emma Hayes (England); Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).

The Best FIFA Men's Coach Nominees

Pep Guardiola (Spain); Simone Inzaghi (Italy); Ange Postecoglou (Australia); Luciano Spalletti (Italy); Xavi (Spain).

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Nominees

Mackenzie Arnold (Australia); Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany); Catalina Coll (Spain); Mary Earps (England); Christiane Endler (Chile); Zećira Mušović (Sweden); Sandra Paños García-Villamil (Spain).

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Nominees

Yassine Bounou (Morocco); Thibaut Courtois (Belgium); Ederson (Brazil); André Onana (Cameroon); Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany).

The FIFA Fan Award Nominees

Club Atlético Colón de Santa Fe fan (Argentina); Fran Hurndall (England); Miguel Ángel, Millonarios fan (Colombia).