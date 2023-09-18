Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Mirren & Livingston players feature

It was an entertaining weekend in the Scottish Premiership with wins for Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and St Mirren.

The Ibrox side dominate the latest team of the week with three players represented after their 2-0 victory at St Johnstone.

Celtic have two players in the best XI after their 3-0 win over Dundee while Hearts also take two places after they won 2-0 at home to Aberdeen.

There are also two Kilmarnock players included after they fought back from 2-0 down against Hibs to draw 2-2.

St Mirren take one place after they maintained their unbeaten start to the league season with a 1-0 win over Motherwell while Livingston take the final spot after their 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Here, WhoScored.com takes a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest team of the week...

5. Cameron Devlin (Hearts) - 7.90 rating

Hearts secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday, with Cameron Devlin the star performer at Tynecastle Park. The 25-year-old was unable to contribute towards a goal, though it wasn't for the want of trying as he mustered two shots and one key pass. Devlin also chipped in with three tackles and two interceptions as the midfielder came away from the clash with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.90.

4. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7.90 rating

Rangers returned to winning ways as they got the better of St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. James Tavernier was the player of the match for the Gers having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.90. Tavernier provided the assist for Danilo's 16th-minute opener, one of five key passes in the eventual 2-0 victory. An additional two tackles and one interception capped an impressive showing from the 31-year-old.

3. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) - 7.96 rating

Image: Matt O'Riley scored Celtic's third against Dundee

Celtic made it 13 points from 15 available with a routine home win over Dundee as Matt O'Riley returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.96. The midfielder scored Celtic's third midway through the second half, hitting the back of the net with one of two shots. The youngster was a menace for the Dundee backline as he also completed two dribbles and made one key pass on home turf.

2. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) - 8.11 rating

Remaining at Celtic Park, Kyogo Furuhashi won the player of the match award for his impressive showing on Saturday. The Japanese forward was directly involved in two of Celtic's three goals against Dundee, following up his 63rd-minute goal with the assist for O'Riley's strike four minutes later. Those came from respective returns of four shots and one key pass as Furuhashi garnered a rating of 8.11.

1. Zach Hemming (St. Mirren) - 8.17 rating

Taking home the WhoScored.com player of the week award in the Scottish Premiership is St. Mirren goalkeeper Zach Hemming after his superb showing at Motherwell. Scott Tanser's goal early in the second half ensured St Mirren left Fir Park with all the spoils, but Hemming was the star of the show as he made seven saves to secure all three points and a WhoScored.com rating of 8.17.