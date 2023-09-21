Fantasy Premier League 2023/24: Gameweek Six tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports is back with the weekly Fantasy Premier League column, bringing you essential tips from the best managers in the world.

This time, FPL expert Holly Shand and Gianni Buttice answers the burning questions ahead of Saturday's 1.30pm deadline for Gameweek Six...

Would you hold or sell Ben Chilwell?

Holly Shand: We can't afford to have someone of Chilwell's price (£5.8m) coming off the bench for one-point cameos and from the information we have so far, it feels unlikely we will see him at left back in Mauricio Pochettino's preferred back-four system.

Gianni Buttice: We can't afford to have someone of Chilwell's price coming off the bench for 1-point cameos and from the information we have so far, it feels unlikely we will see him at left back in Pochettino's preferred back 4 system. It's between Chilwell and Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.3m) for a spot on the left wing and I'm not sure FPL managers want the "will he, wont he?" question every week so, for me, you sell for a reliable asset at Newcastle (Kieran Trippier £6.5m, Sven Botman £4.5m) or Man City (Ruben Dias £5.5m).

With an injury to Bernardo Silva, is now the time to jump on Jeremy Doku or Phil Foden?

Gianni Buttice: I have owned Foden (£7.6m) since GW1 and I think he is a really nice differential, with good fixtures and a high points ceiling. Doku's (£6.5m) place in the team could be more at threat when Jack Grealish (£7.3m) returns soon.

Holly Shand: Injuries for Manchester City make their starting lineup a lot easier to predict, but I would be far more interested in a double-up in the forward line with Julian Alvarez (£6.9m) and Erling Haaland (£14.1m) than bringing in one of their attacking midfielders.

Is Nicolas Jackson to Julian Alvarez a must-make transfer? Are there any other strikers on your radar?

Gianni Buttice: If you haven't already got triple Man City like me then yes it's the obvious move. I'm blocked from jumping on Alvarez (£6.9m) and I'm not sure there is another forward I would easily sell Jackson (£7.0m) for who is still putting up good underlying numbers.

Holly Shand: Yes, this is one of the most obvious transfers you'll get in FPL. Jackson is now one yellow card away from a suspension and his finishing has been poor, with just one goal from seven big chances. Meanwhile, Alvarez is a man in form and with a heavy involvement in set pieces.

Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) and Rasmus Hojlund (£7.0m) are firmly on my watchlist if Jackson blanks again, however.

Who are the players on your radar to replace Gabriel Martinelli?

Holly Shand: Right now I would say that Mo Salah (£12.5m), Bukayo Saka (£8.7m), James Maddison (£7.9m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m) should be locked in the midfield and they are the obvious picks if you don't own them already. Outside of them, I like Moussa Diaby (£6.6m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) who both have a good balance of form and fixtures.

Gianni Buttice: Mbeumo (£6.9m) is the obvious one, but I would probably look to Moussa Diaby (£6.6m), Eberechi Eze (£6.3m) and Phil Foden (£7.6m), given the choice.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo has scored four goals in five Premier League games so far this season

What would your wildcard team be if you were using it this week?

Gianni Buttice: I would back triple Man City attack, double Liverpool attack, double Newcastle defence and have a bit of fun with it.

If I was pulling the trigger I could afford: David Raya, Alphonse Areola; Pervis Estupinan, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Issa Kabore, Matty Cash; Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, Phil Foden, James Maddison, Alejandro Garnacho; Darwin Nunez, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland.

Holly Shand: My wildcard is active this week and this is my current team: Flekken, Areola; Cash, Estupinan, Botman, Udogie, Burke: Salah, Saka, Maddison, Mbeumo, Diaby; Haaland, Alvarez, Archer