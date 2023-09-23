EFL goals and round-up: Leicester go top of Championship; Leeds, Ipswich win

A Jamie Vardy penalty proved enough for Leicester to take over at the Sky Bet Championship summit with a 1-0 win over Bristol City.

Nigel Pearson's first return to the King Power Stadium since leaving the club in 2015 ended in defeat as Vardy, who Pearson signed 11 years ago from Fleetwood, converted a 67th-minute spot-kick after Kal Naismith fouled Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester replaced Preston at the top of the table after North End's winning streak came to a halt with a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

Preston had won their last six but were held by the Millers, with former North End man Jordan Hugill netting for the home side.

Liam Lindsay equalised just before half-time from Robbie Brady's whipped delivery.

Ipswich climbed to second after a goal from Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo 11 minutes from time helped cap a pulsating 4-3 home victory over Blackburn.

Goals from Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst put Town in control in the first half after Arnor Sigurdsson equalised before an own goal from Clarke and Sammie Szmodics made it 3-3.

Middlesbrough moved off the foot of the table as they came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1.

Michael Carrick's side looked to be heading for another difficult afternoon when Adam Armstrong slotted home a 17th-minute opener.

However, after Riley McGree fired the Teessiders level just before half-time, Jonny Howson claimed a winner from the penalty spot midway through the second half to condemn Saints to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Sheffield Wednesday fans turned on manager Xisco Munoz as their team were brushed aside 3-0 by fellow strugglers Swansea to leave them bottom.

Goals by Jamal Lowe, Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino ensured an eighth game of the Championship season without a win for the dismal Owls.

Plymouth forward Morgan Whittaker scored his first Championship hat-trick as Argyle stormed to a 6-2 home win over Norwich.

Dan Scarr, Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle also netted for the hosts at Home Park, with Adam Idah's second-half brace no more than a consolation for a Norwich side that found themselves trailing 4-0 at half-time.

Second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony earned Leeds a deserved 3-0 win over Watford at Elland Road while West Brom and Millwall played out a goalless draw.

Sky Bet League One

Oxford moved second in League One with a statement 3-0 win over Exeter, who they leapfrogged in the progress.

Ruben Rodrigues opened the scoring for the Us inside eight minutes before Cameron Brannagan's late double secured their joint-biggest win of the season.

Portsmouth remain top of the table after a comeback 2-1 win over Lincoln at Fratton Park.

Hakeeb Adelakun's shock opener was quickly cancelled out by Paddy Lane, before Regan Poole struck what turned out to be the winner moments before half-time.

Stevenage piled the misery on managerless, goalless and pointless Cheltenham with a 3-0 win in the West Country.

Jordan Roberts fired the visitors ahead early on before Elliott List's second-half double wrapped up a convincing victory.

Ben Garrity's goal earned Port Vale a 1-1 draw at Cambridge.

Fejiri Okenabirhie cancelled out his first-half strike and could have won the game for the hosts late on, but saw a last-minute penalty saved.

There was better luck for Barnsley who held off a late Northampton comeback to move fifth in the table with a 2-1 win at Sixfields.

Callum Styles fired the Tykes ahead inside four minutes and Devante Cole added an 88th-minute second, before Louis Appere set up a grandstand finish in added time.

Bolton lost ground on the play-off pack after a second game without victory, after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Peterborough.

Jonson Clarke-Harris' opener was cancelled out within 60 seconds by Victor Adeboyejo, but after Gethin Jones was sent off in first-half added time the Trotters were left to hold on for a point.

Derby moved within three points of the top six thanks to a first win in three as they won 2-0 at Carlisle.

James Collins opened the scoring after 18 minutes, and added a late second from the penalty spot.

Charlton extended their unbeaten run to three games as they claimed an impressive 3-1 win over Wycombe at The Valley.

Miles Leaburn opened the scoring but Freddie Potts' leveller nine minutes after half-time looked to have claimed a point for the Chairboys, until a late double from Slobodan Tedic and Corey Blackett-Taylor secured the victory.

Bristol Rovers made it back-to-back wins in emphatic style by thrashing Wigan 4-1 at the Memorial Stadium.

Luke Thomas' early opener was cancelled out by Charlie Wyke, but Rovers quickly restored their lead through Jack Hunt before second-half goals from Aaron Collins and John Marquis rounded off a superb performance.

Blackpool piled the misery on beleaguered Reading with a win by the same scoreline at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Rhodes netted a hat-trick for the Tangerines, while Kylian Kouassi was also on target for the hosts.

Leyton Orient moved six points above the bottom four with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Ruel Sotiriou's goal after 20 minutes was enough to secure all three points in East London.

Fleetwood picked up just a second point of the season as they drew 1-1 at Burton Albion.

Both goals came inside the opening 20 minutes, with Joe Powell's opener for the hosts quickly cancelled out by Junior Quitirna.

