Champions League state of play: Man Utd, Arsenal, Celtic, Newcastle and Man City latest

The Champions League returns this week and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and schedule...

The group stages kicked off a fortnight ago, with Manchester United losing 4-3 to Bayern Munich, Arsenal beating PSV Eindhoven 4-0, Celtic losing 2-0 to Feyenoord, Newcastle drawing 0-0 with AC Milan and Manchester City beating Red Star 3-1.

This week, Manchester United host Galatasaray, Arsenal travel to Lens, Newcastle welcome Paris Saint-Germain to St James' Park, Manchester City visit RB Leipzig and Celtic host Lazio.

So, how do things stand across all the groups?

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H