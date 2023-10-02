Champions League state of play: Man Utd, Arsenal, Celtic, Newcastle and Man City latest

Live Champions League 2023/24 group tables, results and fixtures; Man Utd lost 4-3 to Bayern Munich; Arsenal beat PSV 4-0; Celtic lost 2-0 to Feyenoord; Newcastle drew 0-0 with AC Milan; Man City beat Red Star 3-1
Monday 2 October 2023 19:09, UK
The Champions League returns this week and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and schedule...
The group stages kicked off a fortnight ago, with Manchester United losing 4-3 to Bayern Munich, Arsenal beating PSV Eindhoven 4-0, Celtic losing 2-0 to Feyenoord, Newcastle drawing 0-0 with AC Milan and Manchester City beating Red Star 3-1.
This week, Manchester United host Galatasaray, Arsenal travel to Lens, Newcastle welcome Paris Saint-Germain to St James' Park, Manchester City visit RB Leipzig and Celtic host Lazio.
So, how do things stand across all the groups?
