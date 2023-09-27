Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester United host Newcastle | Arsenal to play West Ham | Liverpool face Bournemouth trip

Manchester United host Newcastle; Arsenal face London derby at West Ham; Liverpool travel to Bournemouth; Chelsea drawn at home against Blackburn; fourth round ties to take place week commencing October 30
Wednesday 27 September 2023 22:38, UK
Manchester United will host Newcastle in a rematch of last season's final in the pick of the Carabao Cup fourth-round ties.
The last-16 matches will take place in the week commencing October 30.
Mansfield vs Port Vale
Ipswich vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Newcastle
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Blackburn
West Ham vs Arsenal
Everton vs Burnley
Exeter vs Middlesbrough
More to follow....
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
