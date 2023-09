Carabao Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester United host Newcastle | Arsenal to play West Ham | Liverpool face Bournemouth trip

Manchester United will host Newcastle in a rematch of last season's final in the pick of the Carabao Cup fourth-round ties.

The last-16 matches will take place in the week commencing October 30.

Draw in full

Mansfield vs Port Vale

Ipswich vs Fulham

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Blackburn

West Ham vs Arsenal

Everton vs Burnley

Exeter vs Middlesbrough

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.