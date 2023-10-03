EFL goals and round-up: Ipswich on top | Southampton, WBA win

Ipswich beat Hull 3-0 to move ahead of Leicester at the top of the Championship.

It was only the second defeat of the season for the Tigers, who slipped three places to eighth on goal difference, while victory for Ipswich kept their early-season form rolling.

Birmingham put a terrible September behind them by starting October with a commanding 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

After a positive start to the season, John Eustace's men collected just two of 15 points last month, scoring only two goals and losing three times.

However, they were never in danger against the Terriers and produced a convincing display thanks to a double from Siriki Dembele and further goals from Koji Miyoshi and Jordan James.

Stuart Armstrong's sublime free-kick handed Southampton back-to-back wins with a hard fought 1-0 victory at Stoke.

Substitute George Saville scored a goal in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage-time as Millwall claimed a 2-0 victory away to Plymouth.

Millwall's opening goal scorer Zian Flemming set up Saville to fire the ball into the roof of the net as Millwall countered after soaking up late Argyle pressure.

Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath struck second-half goals to earn Middlesbrough a third triumph in a row and end Cardiff's winning run, beating them 2-0.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz came under increased pressure after a 1-0 defeat against West Brom at The Hawthorns. John Swift's 13th-minute goal settled the match with the Owls.

Sky Bet League One

Cheltenham equalled an unwanted record as they slumped to a 2-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

Their defeat stretched the Robins' run without a goal to 11 league games, matching the record jointly held by Coventry in 1919-20 and Hartlepool in 1992-93.

Portsmouth stayed top after Conor Shaughnessy struck in the eighth minute of added time to snatch a 2-1 win over Wycombe, who led early through Josh Scowen before Colby Bishop levelled.

Oxford had been heading for the summit courtesy of a 3-0 cruise over Shrewsbury - Fin Stevens, Ciaron Brown and Greg Leigh netting while the Shrews had Joseph Anderson sent off on the hour.

Bolton leapfrogged Stevenage into third after a battling 3-2 win over their rivals. Stevenage twice fought back to level but Josh Sheehan grabbed the winner in the 70th minute.

Barnsley eased to a 4-0 win at Cambridge but Peterborough's hopes of keeping tabs on the teams above them were hit by Jordan Gibson's 96th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Carlisle at Brunton Park.

Goals from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn saw Derby end Blackpool's two-match winning run with a 3-1 win at Bloomfield Road.

Port Vale are now without a win in four after slumping to a 3-0 loss at Bristol Rovers, having played most of the match with 10 men following the 38th-minute dismissal of Jesse Debrah.

Joe Powell's double saw Burton hit back from behind to beat Wigan 2-1 and hand the Latics their third straight loss, while Charlton stretched their unbeaten run to five games with a 4-1 win over Exeter at The Valley.

Northampton won 3-1 against Reading, who had Andy Yiadom sent off while on the bench.

Sky Bet League Two

League Two leaders Notts County rebounded from Saturday's 5-4 defeat at Colchester as they handed promotion rivals Swindon their first defeat of the season.

First-half goals from David McGoldrick, Macauley Langstaff and Daniel Crowley proved enough for County, despite Tyrese Shade reducing the deficit early in the second half.

Wimbledon moved up to second after Omar Bugiel's early strike earned a 1-0 win at Harrogate, while Crewe's 2-0 win over Gillingham sent them into third.

Pressure continues to mount on Bradford boss Mark Hughes after an 83rd-minute effort from Kieron Morris earned a 2-1 win for struggling Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Goals from Isaac Olaofe and Antoni Sarcevic saw Stockport reel off their fifth straight win over Forest Green, who ended with 10 men after Marcel Lavinier was sent off for two yellow cards.

But Crawley crashed from second to fifth as their run of four straight wins came to an end in a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster, for whom Modou Faal and a Joe Ironside penalty did the damage.

Matt Smith and Kelly N'Mai scored to give Salford a 2-0 win at bottom club Sutton, while Grimsby rebounded from three straight defeats to edge Barrow 2-1.

Newport nudged a 2-1 win over Colchester while Morecambe and Accrington shared a 1-1 draw and the games between Mansfield and Wrexham and Walsall and MK Dons finished goalless.