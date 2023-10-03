Euro 2028: How losing home nations and Ireland could still qualify through bizarre UEFA loophole

Some high-ranking UEFA officials have concerns over a suggestion that England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland might still be allowed to play in Euro 2028 even if they have been knocked out in qualifying.

The five countries are expected to be confirmed a week today as joint hosts for the tournament, with 2028 bid rivals Turkey turning their attention to a joint bid with Italy for 2032.

However, Sky Sports News has been told UEFA is sticking to its rules which say no more than two host nations can be granted automatic qualifying spots for the tournament finals.

Since it would be impossible for the four home nations and Ireland to agree on which of them should be given special treatment, all five will enter the competition in the qualifying rounds.

What happens after that - and for any of the five countries which fails to qualify - is the key to ongoing discussions.

It remains possible that the two "automatic" qualification places are held in reserve, and could be used by any of the five countries who fail to qualify in the usual way.

However, Sky Sports News been told that many within UEFA are "uncomfortable" with the idea of countries who have failed in qualifying being handed a spot in the finals regardless.

If, for example, three of the five countries failed to qualify, it would be equally messy to decide which two of those three would progress to the tournament.

One possibility is that the best-performing two countries in qualifying would be granted a "wild card" for the finals.

Further high-level negotiations are expected in the next few days, but UEFA is keen to avoid any suggestion that they are pre-empting the decision on where Euro 2028 will be staged.

What could stop the UK & Ireland Euro 2028 bid?

Euro 2028 is not an unopposed shoo-in for the UK and Ireland. UEFA are insistent on a full bid presentation in Nyon, Switzerland on October 10, and Turkey has not been withdrawn from that process.

Noel Mooney, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and a former UEFA executive, is keeping an open mind over the outcome.

He said: "Nobody has told me they're (Turkey) moving away from 2028 and until someone tells me, I have to take it as it is. Nobody has told me and until we are walking out of that auditorium in Nyon, we won't believe we have won this. Nobody is taking anything for granted. It's sport, football and politics!

"We (the joint UK & Ireland bid) agreed on everything pretty quickly. We have a sense of what we are trying to do, we have put forward what we all want to do for each of us and achieve that, and are satisfied to date with what we have done."