Bukayo Saka: Arsenal forward suffers injury ahead of Man City game on Sunday - live on Sky Sports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says forward Bukayo Saka's injury is "a worry" ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against Man City - live on Sky Sports.

Saka limped off holding his leg during Arsenal's Champions League Group B match at French side Lens on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old was replaced by Fabio Vieira in the 34th minute, having set up the opening goal of the game for Gabriel Jesus to become the first player in Europe's top five leagues to register five goals and assists this season.

Image: Bukayo Saka waits for treatment before coming off in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Lens

On the England international's injury, Arteta said: "He tried to backheel a ball in the first half. He felt something. It was muscular. He was uncomfortable and we had to take him off.

"We don't know anything more than that. It was big enough not to allow him to play the rest of the game and that is a worry for us."

When asked about the injury by Norway's TV 2 Sport, Arteta replied: "It doesn't look good."

Saka has been an ever-present for Arsenal, starting in their last 87 Premier League games consecutively, a club record which dates back to May 2021.

He had suffered a foot injury which forced him off late in Saturday's 4-0 league win at Bournemouth but was deemed fit enough to start on Tuesday night.

The England international's fitness will be a key focus ahead of Sunday's game between the two sides who fought it out for the Premier League title last season.

Treble-winners City brushed Arsenal aside in their last league meeting, beating the Gunners 4-1 at the Etihad in April before going on to claim their third consecutive league crown.

Analysis from France: Arteta taking no chances with Saka

Image: Bukayo Saka set up Gabriel Jesus' opening goal for Arsenal at Lens but soon departed injured

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill at RC Lens' Estadio Bollaert-Delelis:

"I don't want to give Arsenal and England fans false hope.

"But the feeling around here, and not at all official, is that Saka may not be too bad. Perhaps a muscle strain or maybe a precaution. The club have made it clear Arteta will take no chances with any player, with Manchester City around the corner."