Premier League best bets: 12/1 Julian Alvarez to score from range vs Arsenal

It's best bets time for Jones Knows as he plays Julian Alvarez from range, Everton to grind out a win vs Bournemouth, a 10/1 treble and a collective under goals angle.

How did we get on last weekend?

Hands up. It was wretched stuff and plenty got in touch to tell me, too.

Bournemouth to win and under 2.5 goals at 12/1. Lol. That was a bad one. Huge apologies to those that followed me in.

No legs of the 8/1 treble landed with no under 2.5 goals at Bournemouth, no shots for Aaron Hickey and no offsides for Heung-min Son. No, no, no!

The only saving grace for me to hold onto whatever reputation I have gained is that Tomas Soucek to score a header at 14/1 came very close to landing. He scored. It was one of five shots, including two headers.

Be more like that Soucek bet, Lewis.

P+L = -6

I may have got Bournemouth completely wrong. There have been signs of promise, especially in defeats at Brighton and Liverpool, however, the way they allowed Arsenal to run all over them without the Gunners getting out of second gear really did make me do a complete turnaround on their prospects.

There was a lack of chemistry and confidence must be approaching rock bottom levels having now not won in 11 Premier League games either side of the summer. That fragility, added to a clear lack of understanding of a potential gameplan under Andoni Iraola makes this an open goal type of situation for Everton to break a horrendous run at Goodison Park.

When the price is right, Everton are a team I like to back under Sean Dyche. They battered Luton for large parts last weekend, creating an expected goals tally of 2.9 from their 23 shots and away wins at both Brentford and Aston Villa remain fresh in my memory. Any win will do for Dyche so I can see a no-thrills, low-scoring game in prospect with Everton possessing that extra bit of cohesion and attacking nous to get the job done. Them to win in an under 2.5 goals game at 4/1 with Sky Bet is a bit of me.

Image: Arsenal vs Man City, live on Sky Sports

Julian Alvarez to score from outside the box is most certainly worth a tickle.

Since Kevin De Bruyne's injury, Alvarez is taking on a huge amount of responsibility, especially from dead ball situations. Overall, he's had 16 shots from outside the box in all competitions this season, nine on target with seven those being direct free kicks. In fact, of his six goals, the average distance he's scoring from is 18.3 yards with two of those coming from outside the box, showcasing his devastating accuracy from range.

It struck me when penning the predictions piece that low-scoring games were a common theme, which did sail against the market expectation. Some tight matchups added to this being a short turnaround after some hectic European fixtures, makes this a fun bet to follow over the course of the weekend. I'll have a 0-0 please, waiter.

My three best angles of the weekend wrapped up in a comforting 10/1 treble. What is not to like. This is due to land.