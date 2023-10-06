Julian Alvarez thriving for Man City having stepped into Kevin De Bruyne void

Julian Alvarez has been efficient in the extreme for Manchester City this season but even by his recent standards, his contribution to the Champions League win over RB Leipzig was special.

By scoring the crucial second goal and providing the assist for City's third in little over 10 minutes as a substitute, the 23-year-old took his tallies to six and four respectively this season.

He is averaging a goal involvement every 70 minutes.

Pep Guardiola described him as "almost undroppable" last month and his impact at the Red Bull Arena, after a run of eight consecutive starts in all competitions, showed precisely why. City were heading for a third game in a row without victory. Alvarez changed it.

Image: Alvarez is in his second season at Man City following his arrival from River Plate last year

It was not his first match-winning display lately and there is little doubt he will be back in the starting line-up to face Arsenal on Sunday. Few players are more important to Guardiola right now.

His status has risen considerably. Alvarez made an important contribution to City's treble-winning success last season, particularly during the domestic run-in. But in total there were only 13 Premier League starts and only four in the Champions League.

Injuries have opened the door this time around and one in particular.

Alvarez was mostly used as a striker or right-sided forward last season but, with Kevin De Bruyne sidelined by a hamstring problem, he is now playing, and thriving, as Manchester City's No 10.

Image: Alvarez has featured predominantly as a No 10 for Man City this season

The role is not entirely new to him. "I played in this position a few times last season too," he said in August. But the numbers show how he has adapted his game to play there consistently.

The Argentine, although not previously known for his creativity, has become City's biggest source of it, roughly trebling his chance creation rate and doubling his expected assists per 90 minutes.

Only four players - Newcastle's Kieran Trippier, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham's James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski - have created more chances this season.

Image: The stats show how Alvarez's role has changed this season

Many of those chances have involved Alvarez receiving the ball on the half-turn and funnelling it forward at speed, as he did when feeding Jeremy Doku for the opener against West Ham last month.

It is something which has been noted by his manager. "All the actions are really good and so quick," said Guardiola recently. "He is learning a lot how to move in the pockets," he added.

His incisiveness has helped City cope without De Bruyne and there has been impressive variety to his passes too.

Perfectly measured through-balls, first-time flicks in behind, lay-offs to bring others into play. Against West Ham, Alvarez even produced an ingenious scoop over the top to set up Bernardo Silva's goal.

Pep Guardiola said Julian Alvarez can 'do everything' after Manchester City's Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade

Most impressive, though, is that he remains such a potent source of goals himself. "Playing behind Erling, he is an incredible threat," said Guardiola. It helps that the pair have a strong understanding.

Alvarez and Haaland have created 10 chances for each other in the Premier League so far, the second-most by any duo behind only Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby.

Indeed, when Alvarez is not feeding Haaland, the Norwegian is returning the favour, with both of his assists this season, against Fulham and Red Star Belgrade, coming for Alvarez.

Playing further back means the World Cup winner is getting fewer touches in the opposition box, but that change is offset by his deeper starting position making his runs more difficult for defenders to track.

Image: Alvarez is playing deeper having often featured as a striker last season

His opener against Red Star was an example, when he fed Haaland around 40 yards from goal, then darted into the box to collect his return pass and finish from near the byline. For his goal against Fulham, he again ghosted beyond Haaland to dispatch his cross.

Those central runs from deep have added a new dimension to City's attack. "He gives us a lot of good things," said Guardiola.

With Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan gone in addition to De Bruyne being absent, Alvarez has stepped up on set-pieces too. The Argentine did not register a single free-kick shot in the Premier League last season and only took four corners. This season, he has become their primary taker on both fronts.

It is a responsibility he has relished. Alvarez has already scored directly from free-kicks against Wolves and Red Star Belgrade. He also hit the post from one against West Ham.

Image: Alvarez poses a threat from distance while Haaland focuses on the box

With Haaland such a dominant force in the 18-yard box, Alvarez's growing threat from longer distances is another example of how he has adjusted his game to give City precisely what they need.

De Bruyne's eventual return from injury will of course be a major boost. Guardiola has more options already with Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva having returned to fitness.

But it is largely thanks to one player that they have navigated a potentially tricky period so impressively. At the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, City will need Julian Alvarez to step up again.

