Scotland: Assistant John Carver warns they will 'need more' to shock Spain again in Euro 2024 qualifying

Scotland can secure Euro 2024 qualification in Spain on Thursday night, with assistant John Carver warning they will need to be at their peak to beat them again.

Steve Clarke's side shocked Spain at Hampden Park in March with Scott McTominay's double securing a famous victory.

They only need a draw in Seville to guarantee their place in Germany next summer but they have to do it against a side who have scored 13 goals in their last two qualifiers.

Image: Steve Clarke and John Carver took Scotland to Euro 2020

"I think we'll need more away from home because their side has definitely improved and we'll need to deal with that," said Carver.

"We'll need the same attitude, the same commitment, the same organisation and the same philosophy in the sense of we'll defend when we need to defend and then we'll try and counter-attack if we can't.

"It's all about the same principles but we'll need just a little bit more in there, probably a hostile atmosphere."

The Spaniards were not impressed after their defeat in Glasgow with Manchester City midfielder Rodri accusing Scotland of playing "rubbish" football.

Carver believes that will have the Scots fired up just as much for this match.

Image: Spain's Rodri was frustrated by the Scotland defeat

"I didn't like it, I thought it was disrespectful but it was their prerogative to say whatever they wanted to say," he added.

"It agitated me and I'm sure it would have got to some of the players.

"There's a long time gone since then and it's about having a clear head going into this game, so I don't think it'll be a distraction.

"Any win is sweet and you celebrate it, but after what they said it would be nice to win."

Ryan Jack has withdrawn from the Scotland squad after missing Rangers' past two matches with an injury picked up against Aberdeen.

Manager Steve Clarke, also without injured defender Kieran Tierney, has not called up a replacement.

How can Scotland reach Euro 2024?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew is positive about Scotland's chances of qualifying for the Euros after making it five wins from five

Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024 on Thursday if they avoid defeat to Spain in Seville, or if Norway fail to beat Cyprus on the same night.

Should results fail to go in Scotland's favour - they could still claim qualification on October 15 if Spain avoid defeat against Norway.

Even if Clarke's side go into next month's qualifiers having failed to clinch a spot at the Euros, they know a win in Georgia on November 16 would be enough.

Scotland are top of group A with five wins from five, and are six points clear of Spain who have played one game fewer.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Kevin Nisbet.

No talks with Barnes and Anderson

Image: Elliot Anderson withdrew from the last Scotland squad

Clarke admitted he was "nowhere" with the possibility of Newcastle pair Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson being involved.

Whitley Bay-born Anderson last week indicated he wanted more time to consider his international future, having left the last Scotland camp after two days following his first call-up to the full squad.

England cap Barnes was recently reported to be considering a switch of allegiance but was last week ruled out for three months with a foot injury.

Image: Harvey Barnes was injured while in action for Newcastle against Sheffield Utd

Clarke said: "I haven't spoken to Harvey for a long time, so nothing on that one.

"Similar with Elliot, he left the last camp and I haven't spoken to him since. I haven't picked him for this camp and I move on and work with the players we have got."

Clarke would not rule out picking Anderson again "if he doesn't choose England" but added: "Listen, Elliot is a young man making his way in the game. He has got a big decision to make, international-wise, so let's just give the boy a little bit of time and space to make that decision."

Scotland's upcoming fixtures

October 12: Spain (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm

October 17: France (a), friendly, 8pm

November 16: Georgia (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Norway (h), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm