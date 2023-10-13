Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for September

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, October 16 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Andre Dozzell - Middlesbrough vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS - September 2

There was something languid in how Dozzell took a pass and drew back his left foot to shoot. Contrast that with the searing pace and accuracy with which the ball flew into the top corner.

Nathan Broadhead - IPSWICH TOWN vs Cardiff City - September 2

With his side trailing 2-0 and in need of inspiration, Broadhead began a famous comeback, cajoling three defenders to back off him before arrowing in a fierce shot from outside the area.

Aaron Connolly - HULL CITY vs Coventry City - September 15

So many component parts went into Connolly's classic back header. The judgement of Tyler Morton's cross, the spatial awareness with his back to goal and the sweetest of back-flicks.

Joel Piroe - Millwall vs LEEDS UNITED - September 17

A goal full of counter-attacking pace, poise and precision. The interchange between Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto was sublime, with Piroe skipping over the ball and finally slotting in.

Sky Bet League One

Peter Kioso - PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs Cheltenham Town - September 19

Kioso demonstrated that a shot doesn't have to fly into the top corner to be considered a thing of beauty. His drilled 25-yard strike barely left the ground, yet still found its target unerringly.

Callum Styles - Northampton Town vs BARNSLEY - September 23

Styles barely had a moment to think as Northampton keeper Lee Burge's clearance came out to him near the touchline, but he cleverly swerved a sweet side-foot volley into the empty net.

Freddie Potts - Charlton Athletic vs WYCOMBE WANDERERS - September 23

When a defender is rushing out towards you, there is a tendency to strike a dropping volley too early. Potts patiently trusted his judgement and timed his sumptuous effort to perfection.

Junior Quitirna - Burton Albion vs FLEETWOOD TOWN - September 23

Receiving the ball back on the touchline, Quitirna knew exactly what he wanted to do, easing his way inside before arcing a beautifully looped shot over Burton keeper Max Crocombe.

Sky Bet League Two

Aaron Lewis - Accrington Stanley vs MANSFIELD TOWN - September 9

Lewis was patrolling the midfield when Accrington keeper Toby Savin cleared the ball towards him. In a trice, Lewis met it with exquisite timing, spinning a 30-yard volley into the far corner.

Connor Mahoney - GILLINGHAM vs Morecambe - September 16

Receiving the ball outside the area, Mahoney sent Morecambe's Cameron Smith dizzy and had him sprawling on the ground as he feinted to shoot before then curling home delightfully.

Ben Close - Forest Green Rovers vs DONCASTER ROVERS - September 16

What a way to secure your side's first win of the League Two season - and in the 90th minute. Nearly 40 yards out on the angle by the touchline, Close judged his dipping drive to perfection.

Liam Kelly - Grimsby Town vs CRAWLEY TOWN - September 23

A goal out of nothing. Kelly's celebration was as nonchalant as the way in which he drew back his foot to curl a lob over Grimsby keeper Jake Eastwood and watched it drop under the bar.

