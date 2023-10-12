Spain 2-0 Scotland: Why was Scott McTominay's goal disallowed in Euro 2024 Qualifier?

UEFA were accused of changing their minds on the reason for Scott McTominay's disallowed 'opener' in Scotland's 2-0 defeat in Spain which kept their Euro hopes on ice.

Scotland were drawing 0-0 when McTominay thought he had edged his country a step closer to booking their place at next summer's tournament in Germany.

But following a VAR review, the Manchester United midfielder's free-kick was ruled out for an infringement.

At the time, TV pictures said it had been ruled out for a foul by Jack Hendry on Unai Simon - but later replays showed he had been penalised for an offside, and had been found to have interfered with the Spain goalkeeper.

Spain would recover to close the gap on Scotland in qualifying for Euro 2024 with victory in the Group A clash in Seville as late efforts from Alvaro Morata and a Ryan Porteous own goal clinched a 2-0 win.

Speaking to Viaplay, Scotland vice-captain John McGinn said: "He changed it in game, which was a frustrating thing. It shows it's not clear and obvious.

"At that moment, Jack makes a decision to step the other side. Is he going to save it? No chance, absolutely no chance.

"At first he says it's a foul, then he changes it to an offside when he realises it's not a foul.

"It's a hammer blow. That qualifies us, that goal. They need to score two. I feel for big Scott [McTominay], but sometimes these things go for you and tonight it was never going to.

"We can't be too disappointed. We wanted to qualify tonight and we were capable of it. We don't want other teams to do it, we want to do it ourselves.

"The big moments went against us. There's no doubt we can still improve but we put in some shift.

"We knew a point would get us there, and it's a really tough one to take with a sore blow losing Robbo [Andrew Robertson] so early.

"Then thinking we're ahead, that going against us, we regrouped but they scored the opener - maybe we can defend that better but it's a tough one to take.

"We competed for long spells, it's tough to win here but in the circumstances it was near-enough impossible.

"Everyone watching that game from a Scotland point of view, on the pitch, in the stand, in the dugout, it felt like we weren't going to get a decision.

"50-50 balls, going in for fair challenges and not getting them, it made it extremely difficult against a world-class team to get anything.

"You need a perfect performance to win here, and it was never going to happen."

Former Scotland international David Marshall on Sky Sports News:

"It is an unbelievable free-kick into the top corner, but Hendry is standing half a yard offside and is interfering with the 'keeper unfortunately.

"That is a huge let-off for Spain, but it will give Scotland huge confidence.

"It is a foul, he affects Simon's positioning, he runs across him and makes a tiny bit of contact, but he affects the 'keeper and is standing in an offside position when it happens, so they cannot have any complaints, but it is very unfortunate.

"It has been an incredible effort, Spain dominated possession, had three or four clear-cut chances during the game.

"Scotland had a couple of chances, and the disallowed goal in the second half, but Spain are a top European side, especially in their back garden, it is a tough place for anyone to go.

"Scotland are still in a good position to win the group, but a couple of lapses of concentration and an unlucky slip by Hickey cost them the second goal.

"It was always going to be a tough night, but they equipped themselves well, dug in, managed to get themselves through the first half, but that domination of possession that Spain had eventually told in the end.

"Everybody would have snapped your hand of for the position they are currently in, it would have been great to get to Germany tonight, but I've no doubt Scotland will be there, whether it be this weekend, or next month.

"Steve has built a great squad, with great belief to come here and defend really well and they were unfortunate not to take the lead tonight and it would have been interesting to see how the game would have gone then.

"Plenty of positives though and let's see how Spain and Norway get on at the weekend."

Scotland defender Scott McKenna on Viaplay:

"It's disappointing, when we score that goal I don't think there was too much in it for it to be disallowed. If that stays as a goal, it changes the game massively in our favour.

"We quietened their crowd, and disallowing the goal gave them a lift and let them come back to it.

"Aaron [Hickey] has been brilliant since he's come in for us, it's unfortunate. [Ryan] Porteous just about bails him out but the clearance hits their man and goes in.

"It's still in our hands to top the group, there's a couple of games next month and if we win them we'll do that.

"Obviously there's a game this weekend between Spain and Norway which could go in our favour too, so there's still plenty to look forward to."