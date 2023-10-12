Spain 2-0 Scotland: Euro 2024 qualifying wait continues after Steve Clarke's side suffer first defeat

Scotland's wait for Euro 2024 qualification continues after Spain inflicted their first defeat of the campaign as they claimed a 2-0 victory in Seville.

After a perfect start, the Scots only needed a draw to secure their place in Germany next summer and looked on course after an impressive first-half defensive display.

Scott McTominay thought he had fired Scotland ahead only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside before Alvaro Morata then headed the hosts ahead.

Ryan Porteous' own goal then added to Scotland's woes as their wait to secure back-to-back European Championships continues for a few days at least.

Their fate could now rest with Spain. If they avoid defeat to Norway on Sunday, Steve Clarke's side are off to Germany.

Agony for Scotland

Spain made eight changes from their defeat at Hampden Park in March and Ferran Torres went close just two minutes in, one-on-one with Angus Gunn and he put his shot past the post.

The Scots continued to live dangerously and Morata headed wide at the back post.

Scotland tried to impose themselves more as Aaron Hickey picked out McTominay in the box but the ball was cleared just ahead of him.

It was then about defence as the hosts imposed themselves on the game as they looked for revenge for that defeat at Hampden Park seven months ago.

Scotland player ratings Scotland: Gunn (6), Porteous (8), Hendry (7), McKenna (7), Hickey (8), McGregor (7), McTominay (7), Robertson (6), McGinn (7), Christie (7), Dykes (7)



Subs: Patterson (6), Armstrong (4), Adams (4), Gilmour (n/a)





Scotland were up against it and were screaming for a free-kick on the edge of the box just before the half hour when John McGinn was wiped out by a late challenge by Dani Carvajal but the midfielder was told to get back to his feet.

Spain were then on the attack again. Aaron Hickey's sliding challenge blocked Mikel Oyarzabal's shot before Mikel Merino fired the rebound off the post.

Morata had the ball in the net soon after but there was relief for the Tartan Army with the Atletico Madrid striker well offside.

Scotland were then dealt a blow just before half-time as captain Andy Robertson was forced off with a shoulder injury after a 50-50 challenge with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon. Nathan Patterson was the player brought on the replace him.

Granada midfielder Bryan Zaragoza came on at the break for his Spain debut and he wasted no time in showing his pace as he beat both Patterson and McTominay before blasting a shot over the bar.

There was then an opening for Scotland as Lyndon Dykes sent a pass through to McGinn on the edge of the Spain penalty box, but instead of shooting his clumsy pass found Ryan Christie, who couldn't get the ball under control.

Morata's effort flew just over the bar before Scotland thought they had scored the goal to send them to Germany as McTominay curled his free-kick beyond Simon only for VAR to harshly rule it out for offside.

It was cruel and Morata then added to the disappointment when he headed in from Jesus Navas' cross and it looked like Clarke's side would have to wait a few days at least to secure qualification.

They didn't give up and Che Adams had a chance to draw Scotland level minutes after coming off the bench but his weak shot did not trouble Simon. Stuart Armstrong's effort was then blocked by Robin Le Normand.

But there was another blow to come as Hickey slipped with Porteous then sliding in to clear, only to bundle the ball into his own net.

Clarke: We didn't deserve to lose

Scotland manager Steve Clarke on Viaplay:

"Disappointed for the players. Really good performance. Spain know they were in a game, we came here to show that and obviously the game turned on a small margin.

"If it's offside or a foul, I don't know what he gave it for - I think because he's offside and steps towards the goalkeeper, making contact with him might be why they give it for offside.

"Small margins though. Instead of being 1-0 up, 15 minutes later we're behind.

"We created some really good chances in the game, and so it's disappointing, but we're still in a good position.

"It's always going to be difficult when you score a goal and someone takes it off you. The players reacted quite well, but you come here and know you're going to come under pressure.

"We coped reasonably well with that. The second goal was really unfortunate and put an unfair shine on the game. I don't think we deserved to lose, let alone 2-0.

"Just in my tenure, going away to Pot 1 teams you lose, and you lose heavily. We've lost, but it was a proper game between two good teams. We have to take a lot from that.

"You're still hurt because you want to take it over the line and we wanted to do it tonight in front of the magnificent Tartan Army."

Marshall: I've no doubt Scotland will qualify for the Euros

Former Scotland international David Marshall on SSN:

"Everybody would have snapped your hand of for the position they are currently in, it would have been great to get to Germany tonight, but I've no doubt Scotland will be there, whether it be this weekend, or next month.

"Steve has built a great squad, with great belief to come here and defend really well and they were unfortunate not to take the lead tonight and it would have been interesting to see how the game would have gone then.

"Plenty of positives though and let's see how Spain and Norway get on at the weekend..."

Scotland face World Cup runners-up France in a friendly in Lille on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Clarke's side then return to action in November with two Euro 2024 qualifiers as they go to Georgia on November 16 followed by a home game against Norway on November 19.

Spain, meanwhile, are back in action on Sunday as they face Norway in Oslo in a crunch Euro 2024 qualifier; kick-off 7.45pm.