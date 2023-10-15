Philippe Clement: Rangers' new boss needs time while Graeme Souness' role is encouraging, says Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd insists his former team Rangers must give new boss Philippe Clement time to turn around the club's fortunes but believes Graeme Souness' endorsement bodes well.

The 49-year-old - who has signed a deal until 2027 - was named as Michael Beale's successor, after he was sacked two weeks ago following 10 months in charge.

Rangers chairman John Bennett and CEO James Bisgrove held talks with candidates in London but Souness, who won eight trophies during his time at Ibrox, was also involved in the process - a move backed by Boyd.

"I think the board were pretty open that Graeme was liaising with them and the meetings," he told Sky Sports News. "He's an experienced man, he knows exactly what it takes to be a success at Rangers.

"If he's sat down and spoken to numerous candidates and decided Philippe Clement is the man, I don't think you can argue with that because he knows what it takes to manage Rangers.

"I know football has changed, but he understands the pressures of managing this football club. It was really important Rangers got someone in for the start of the week.

"Clement has jumped to the top of the queue and it's an important period for Rangers now going forward."

'Rangers must give Clement time at Ibrox'

While Sky Sports News revealed some of the bookmakers' favourites such as Frank Lampard, John Eustace and Scott Parker were not on a final shortlist, ex-defender Kevin Muscat was in the frame but missed out on becoming Rangers' 19th permanent manager.

Clement will now meet his squad on Monday before his first game in charge at home to Hibernian on Saturday - as Rangers aim to catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers' side are seven points clear of their rivals after just eight games - but with European action and a League Cup semi-final on the horizon too - Boyd believes Clement must be given time.

"Rangers obviously took their time over the last two weeks to get Clement in," he added. "They've done their due diligence and they feel as if he's the right man to take the football club forward.

"There is no doubt there needs to be stability; every time there seems to be a different form. It's a crisis at Rangers - this is now their fourth manager in two years and it can't continue.

"Somebody has to be given the reins for a period of time to build the squad, but also get a successful team back on the pitch because that's what the Rangers fans want to see. They want to see a style of play that will attract them to watch the games.

"Rangers won a game a couple of weeks ago and were booed off. That can't continue. The feel-good factor has to come back to Ibrox.

"When the players take to the field, they've got to be welcomed on there because if Rangers are going to turn this around, they are going to have to have everybody singing from the same hymn sheet."

'Silverware a must for new boss'

Image: Rangers return to action on Saturday against Hibernian but have a League Cup semi-final next month

Rangers face Hearts in the League Cup semi-final at the start of November - and a win at Hampden Park would give Clement a chance to claim a trophy Rangers last won in 2011 after just two months.

Boyd said: "Rangers need to start winning trophies again. Two trophies in 12 years is not good enough - there's got to be more. It's got to be better on the pitch.

"I go back to when Rangers won 55, the team should have been strengthened in the correct areas; it wasn't and from then, it's tailed off.

"Giovanni van Bronckhorst came in and managed to get a lift out of the players for a period of time, but you kind of got the feeling the players knew they were going to play. They weren't under pressure.

"Whatever happened under Michael Beale, it was a disaster, to be honest, in terms of the amount of money that has been spent and not really had an impact. When you look at the squad, yes there might be numbers there, but I don't think the competition for places is there, hence why it has become stale recently.

Beale's reign ranks third-shortest in all-time list Among permanent Rangers managers, only Pedro Caixinha and Paul Le Guen have had shorter reigns at the club

"With a new manager coming in, it gives everybody a clean slate and an opportunity to get themselves in the team. I'm sure you will see players improve their performances now because Clement is going to be here for a period of time.

"Rangers cannot, at the next dip in form, sack a manager again. They need to build something, hence why he's been given a contract until 2027."

Buffel: Clement can handle Ibrox pressure

Former Rangers player Thomas Buffel, who played under Clement at Genk, told Sky Sports News:

"He did well with all his clubs, in Genk, in Brugge and recently with Monaco. He can be successful for Rangers.

"He is a social guy, wants to bring clarity, structure and is open for discussion. He wants to play attacking football, but also, as he was a No 6, he likes that his defence is well in shape.

"In Genk and Brugge, you are expected by the media and supporters to win every week, so this will not be different, only the crowd and the stadium. He needs to use them well to get an advantage and speak well with the players.

"He's very strong in mental ways. He speaks with his players and he can trigger them, so it's important, but what's also needed at Rangers is to combine the physical ability of the game and the tactical and individual ways.

"At the back, you really need to be able to stop the counters or the kick-and-rush, because that's what teams play against Rangers and, on the other hand, in the small spaces, you need to be technical to play out and get goalscoring opportunities.

"I remember my experience with Paul Le Guen; we always tried to play good football, but, at the end of the day, we always got a countered against.

"We didn't really have the physical ability at the back and we got some goals against. Unfortunately, Le Guen got sacked and that's something as a Rangers manager you have to look at because every game is different.

"He must (believe they can win title). It's a long competition. At Monaco, he managed to get them from ninth to the top three, so he is capable of it."

