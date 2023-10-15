Philippe Clement named Rangers manager and succeeds Michael Beale at Ibrox

Rangers have named Philippe Clement as their new manager on a deal until 2027.

The 49-year-old will meet the squad on Monday and begin preparations for his first match as Gers boss when they face Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday.

He replaces Michael Beale, who was sacked two weeks ago after just 10 months in charge, following a third league defeat in seven games.

Clement enjoyed a successful spell in Belgium where he won three consecutive Pro League titles at Genk and Club Brugge and joins following a short spell at Monaco.

"I am honoured to have been appointed as the new manager of Rangers Football Club and I'd like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity," he said after becoming the club's 19th permanent manager.

"I am hugely excited by this chance to achieve success at one of Europe's most iconic clubs across four competitions in what remains of this season and beyond.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Rangers' most recent Scottish Premiership match, a 3-0 win at St Mirren

"I am looking forward to meeting with the players in the coming days and to meeting our supporters at next Saturday's home match with Hibernian, as we set out together to create a successful, winning Rangers."

What does Clement bring to Rangers?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Rangers boss Philippe Clement's managerial style, character and more are assessed by Belgian Football Consultant Scott Coyne.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Belgian Football Consultant Scott Coyne said:

"Rangers are getting a proven winner both as a player and as a manager.

"He's won numerous Belgian titles as a player and of course in recent years those three consecutive titles as a manager with Genk and Club Brugge.

"I think he has the mentality to come into this environment and absolutely grab it by the horns. He understands the need to win and win big.

"He's familiar with coming into clubs that are in a degree of disarray, restoring a sense of order and getting them firing again. He's used to getting results quickly.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"At his very first coaching job at a club called Beveren in Belgium he went in there and had such an impact that he was only there for six months before getting whisked away by Genk and then turned them around very, very quickly. He also impressed at Club Brugge, going back there and winning those back-to-back titles.

"His style of play is predominantly a possession-based game but he likes his sides to play a high line and looks to get in behind and draw the opposition out to create that space in behind.

"The challenge he's going to have in Scotland is a lot of teams will play against Rangers with a low block so there's a number of different ways of finding that space. I think there are players in that Rangers squad who would excite Philippe and who would fit his system.

Image: Michael Beale was sacked by Rangers two weeks ago after just 10 months in charge at Ibrox

"He's very good at getting the best out of players and making it very clear what he expects of them. He is well known for keeping things clear and simple with players and instilling a strong sense of standards. It's about a discipline element and I think that's important when you're coming to a club of this size.

"I think he'll be excited about this opportunity. He will understand probably the most important thing is time, which is not something that you'll be given too much of. Results will expected quickly and he'll know that."

How did Rangers appoint their new boss?

Image: Rangers chairman John Bennett (left) and CEO James Bisgrove (right) held talks with candidates in London

A little over 24 hours after Rangers were booed off the field following a 3-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen, chief executive James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett made the decision to sack Beale and his backroom team.

Attention then turned to an extensive shortlist that had been in place for months as part of the club's succession planning process.

While a number of names were linked to the role and put forward to club chiefs - with Steven Davis in interim charge - the key decision-makers spent time sounding out potential options as they searched for the best long-term fit for Rangers.

Sky Sports News revealed some of the bookmakers' favourites such as Frank Lampard, John Eustace and Scott Parker were not on a final shortlist as final interviews began in London this week.

Kevin Muscat - who won a domestic treble as a player at Ibrox in 2003 - was among the final two names under consideration, having won the A-League title at Melbourne Victory before claiming the J-League title at current club Yokohama F Marinos.

However, after discussions over the weekend, Ibrox chiefs have backed Clement to lead Rangers back to domestic success.

Image: Graeme Souness was involved in the process to find Rangers' new manager

Chairman Bennett said: "I would like to offer my warm congratulations to Philippe as he becomes our 19th manager.

"His appointment comes at the end of a carefully planned and comprehensive recruitment process. A team led by our CEO James Bisgrove, members of the board, and former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness, has spent the last 10 days interviewing several high-calibre candidates, with those individuals undergoing a rigorous interview and vetting process. We thank all candidates for their interest in the position.

"Philippe proved to be the outstanding candidate across all the key criteria, reinforced by his track record of winning titles and I wish him every success as he leads us forward."

What is coming up for Rangers?

Image: Clement will meet the Rangers squad on Monday before his first game against Hibernian on Saturday

Rangers made a poor start to the 2023/24 season under Beale.

Three league defeats in seven games - which led to his dismissal - mean the team are already seven points behind leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

They also missed out on a Champions League spot after a crushing 7-3 aggregate loss to PSV in the playoffs.

Rangers dropped into the Europa League but a shock defeat in Cyprus to Aris Limassol, under interim boss Steven Davis, means the Gers are level on three points with Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol and Real Betis in Group C.

Clement will get his first taste of league action on Saturday as he makes his Ibrox bow against Hibernian, before a trip to the Czech Republic as Rangers visit Sparta Prague in the Europa League on October 26.

League matches against Hearts and Dundee follow in the six days that follow before a trip to Hampden Park on November 5.

Hearts are the opponents again - however - this time victory would seal a spot in the Viaplay Cup final and present Clement with the chance of winning the first domestic trophy of the season - a competition Rangers have not won since 2011.

October 21: Hibernian (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 3pm

October 26: Sparta Prague (a), Europa League, kick-off 5.45pm

October 29: Hearts (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 3pm

November 1: Dundee (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

November 5: Hearts (n), League Cup semi-final, 3pm

November 9: Sparta Prague (h), Europa League, kick-off 8pm

November 12: Livingston (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm - live on Sky Sports

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.