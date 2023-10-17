The terror attack in Brussels on Monday evening caused Belgium's Euro 2024 Qualifier against Sweden to be abandoned at half-time; two Swedish nationals were killed in the attack; the suspect has now died after being shot by armed officers and taken to hospital

England vs Italy: Heightened security at Wembley for Euro Qualifier after terror attack in Brussels

There will be a heightened security presence at Wembley for England's Euro Qualifier with Italy on Tuesday, Sky Sports News has been told, after two Swedish nationals were killed in Brussels.

The fatal shootings on Monday evening caused Belgium's Euro 2024 Qualifier against Sweden to be abandoned at half-time. Both sets of fans were kept in the stadium as armed officers searched for the attacker.

Belgian police say the suspected gunman has now died, after being shot by armed officers and taken to hospital.

The terror alert has been raised to its highest level in Belgium as a result of the incident, with the government in Brussels saying they cannot rule out the presence of further accomplices.

The Metropolitan Police says there is a "robust policing plan in place" for Tuesday's game and supporters can be "reassured" there will be a "highly visible policing presence".

Superintendent Gerry Parker, the match commander for England's game against Italy, said: "We have been working with our partners, including the FA, in the weeks leading up to this match to ensure those attending the Wembley area enjoy this match.

"Our officers are experienced in dealing with large-scale public order events, and a flexible plan is in place to reduce the likelihood of crime and disorder, and provide a timely response to any emerging incidents."

It is thought officials were already preparing for stiffer security measures on Tuesday night, after the FA was criticised for not lighting the Wembley arch in support of the Israeli victims at the hands of Hamas, in the Middle East.

Instead, the FA decided that England would wear black armbands and hold a minute's silence against Australia in Friday night's friendly, in memory of the innocent victims who have died on both sides of the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

That, together with the incidents in Belgium, means there will be more police officers and more FA security officials on duty at Wembley for tonight's Euro Qualifier.

The killing of two Swedish nationals in Brussels was the second terrorist attack in Europe in the space of four days following the murder of a teacher in France on Friday.