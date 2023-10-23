Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender is turning the tables on his critics but acid test awaits

Erik ten Hag said Harry Maguire is "playing like we want him to" after a man-of-the-match performance in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Sheffield United, and the centre-back must now cement his place back in the side ahead of a busy week.

United host FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday before Manchester City are the visitors to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Maguire started his second successive Premier League game and stood out against his former club at Bramall Lane as Man Utd marked the death of Sir Bobby Charlton with three points.

The England centre-half's career at Old Trafford appeared to be over after he was stripped of the captaincy and allowed to explore the possibility of signing for West Ham in the summer, but he was always committed to regaining Ten Hag's favour.

He looks to be doing that now, with the Dutchman impressed by his Bramall Lane performance.

"I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play," he said. "[His man-of-the-match award] was deserved. He played a very good game. He showed personality, played very good football and read the game really well. I'm happy for him and his performance, but also with our win.

"Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes, switching, yes, I am happy with his performance."

Speaking after his stellar display in Sheffield, Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp said: "As a professional, I think he's been treated disgracefully by football fans. Everywhere he's gone even his own fans, England fans, he's been ridiculed. It shows you there he's an important player. Of course, he's made mistakes.

"Everyone makes mistakes. I look at some of the other players that might make a mistake playing for Man Utd and they don't get a quarter of the stick he gets. But he does it, it becomes a meme, everyone starts talking about it, and it's completely unfair. You can see when he does play he does make a difference. Do I think long-term he's going to be the answer for Man Utd? I actually don't.

"He's been in great form of late, playing in games, but I think he might have to make his way again somewhere else. But even still, he doesn't deserve the criticism he gets. I think it's been massively below the belt and disgraceful at times."

United have won 15 of the last 16 matches Maguire has started, stretching back to October 30, 2022 - albeit none of those starts have come against the 'Big Six', Newcastle or upwardly-mobile Aston Villa.

England coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink works alongside Maguire during his international commitments, and the Dutchman talked up the player's influence in the dressing room.

"It's a pleasure to work with him," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "The boy is always ready to work, always ready to give his all, never lets us down. I knew today [Saturday] what kind of performance you were going to get from him. An honest performance. He wants to do extra work.

"He's actually one of the bravest players I know because he always takes the ball and he always takes responsibility. Players make mistakes but he's not shying away from them. How people sometimes treat footballers and especially him it's not right."

Tim Sherwood added: "I think (Raphael) Varane gets away with it. He's in one week. He plays for a couple of games. Then he's out injured again. Maguire has taken all the stick in the world. He's the one who will be back in that team and play regularly from now on."

Man Utd are in Champions League action on Tuesday when they host FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford; kick-off 8pm.

