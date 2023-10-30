Erin Cuthbert determined to help Scotland bounce back from Netherlands loss to ignite Nations League campaign

Erin Cuthbert is determined to help Scotland bounce back from their UEFA Women's Nations League defeat by the Netherlands after declaring herself fit for the return match at Hampden.

The Chelsea midfielder missed Friday's 4-0 loss with a quad injury but trained at Hampden on Monday evening and is keen to feature on Tuesday.

Cuthbert missed last month's camp with a separate injury as Scotland drew with Belgium after suffering a narrow defeat against England in Sunderland.

The 25-year-old said: "It's been difficult, I have not enjoyed watching it from the TV. It makes it more difficult when the team are maybe not in a great moment.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"They played so well against England and I loved watching that performance. I was kicking every ball, I was desperate to play.

"When you are away, you appreciate it so much more."

Scotland's midfield was also missing Bayern Munich's Sam Kerr plus Caroline Weir and Emma Watson - who both suffered cruciate ligament damage on international duty in September.

Cuthbert does not feel any burden of responsibility with other key players absent.

Image: Scotland have work to do in the Nations League

"I'm certainly not feeling any pressure about being back in, I am just happy I have got a ball back at my feet again," she said.

"We have made Hampden a bit of a fortress. I know there are special nights to be had and hopefully we can make Tuesday night one of those but we know we need to be better than we were the other night.

"The Austria game sticks in my head and how special that night was and hearing that roar. That makes me so hungry to come back and I was so eager to be involved in this camp.

"I am available, I am ready to play, and I want to contribute in whatever way I can."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Cuthbert is sure Scotland can improve quickly following Friday's setback.

"If we can get the crowd behind us early doors and put them under a wee bit of pressure, we will see where that takes us," she said.

"We are under no illusions it's going to be a difficult task, especially given Friday, but we want to see a reaction.

"We will put ourselves out there, we are Scottish, we will never shy away from a challenge. Friday night is gone now, it's in the bin, and all we can do is look forward."

Image: Cuthbert is seeking to avenge the Netherlands loss

Martinez Losa's side are bottom of their group after two games, however, just three points behind leaders Belgium who face England.

Scotland narrowly lost to England in their Nations League opener before rescuing a point at home to Belgium thanks to Sophie Howard's header with the very last touch of the game.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jenna Fife, Lee Gibson, Sandy MacIver

Defenders: Jenna Clark, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Kathryn Hill, Sophie Howard, Rachel McLauchlan

Midfielders: Fiona Brown, Erin Cuthbert, Lisa Evans, Christy Grimshaw, Kirsty MacLean, Jamie-Lee Napier, Amy Rodgers, Jenny Smith

Strikers: Lauren Davidson, Claire Emslie, Amy Gallacher, Kirsty Hanson, Kirsty Howat, Martha Thomas