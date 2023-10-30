David Martindale: Livingston deny St Johnstone permission to speak to manager

Livingston have rejected an official approach from St Johnstone for permission to speak to their manager David Martindale.

Martindale had been one of the early front-runners to succeed Steven MacLean, who was sacked on Saturday following their 4-0 defeat to St Mirren.

Saints are five points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership after failing to win any of their opening nine league matches while Livingston sit ninth.

Chief executive Dave Black said Livingston hoped to keep Martindale "for a long time to come" after revealing the club had turned down St Johnstone's approach, and added: "David has been pivotal in both the on-field success of the club over recent years and on the off-field growth and stability of the club too.

"Whilst I have no doubt that David has ambitions to move on and further his career in management eventually, we weren't particularly keen to see that next move be to a league rival who we're currently directly competing against.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and St Johnstone

"Such is the character of the man, David's first response was solely on ensuring that full focus remained on tomorrow's game at Tynecastle and that everyone at the club didn't lose sight of that. His own mantra has always been that everything at Livingston must be about the we and not the me, and that very much remained the same following these discussions."

Former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is another name being touted for the job which is being held on an interim basis by Alex Cleland.

Despite their struggles this term and in each of their last two campaigns since winning a historic cup double in 2021, Cleland - who has been at the Perth club for more than a decade - believes nobody should be discouraged from taking the reins at McDiarmid Park.

"It's a good club to come and work for," he said. "We've been in the top league for many years, we've won cups, we've been in Europe, we've had players who have come through the youth and moved on to bigger clubs.

"It's still a good club to come to even though we're in the position we're in. There's plenty of games to go.

"Whether it's a British manager or a foreign manager, there are plenty good managers out there who will want this job.

Image: Steven MacLean and assistant Liam Craig left the club without at league win this season

"I'm sure after it (MacLean's sacking) was announced, the chairman's phone would have been buzzing with applicants for the job. It's a good job for a manager to come into despite the position we're in."

Cleland - who is unlikely to be considered for the role on a permanent basis - is busy trying to galvanise the Saints squad for Wednesday's match at home to Kilmarnock after they crashed to a 4-0 defeat at St Mirren on Saturday in MacLean's final game in charge.

Assistant Liam Craig was also relieved of his duties and Cleland hopes that his two long-time colleagues will both be back in the game soon.

"We're all absolutely gutted at losing two members of staff in Steven and Liam," he said. "For what they did for the club as coaches and as players, I think the fans really respect that and hold them in such high regard, as the players did.

"I spoke to Steven (on Sunday) and he said 'come back to me at any point if I need advice' and I will go back to him if I need to.

"I said 'don't let this disappointment hinder you in any way'. I know he's a good coach. He's a young manager and it doesn't always go as smoothly as you want it in your first managerial role.

"We've got to remember he kept us up last season with the results he got (as interim). That was a hard task. That's a big tick in terms of Steven's managerial career so I just hope it doesn't hinder him. I'm sure it won't because he's a big character."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon insists the players will give their maximum after Steven MacLean accused them of 'chucking it' hours before his departure

Captain Liam Gordon, who played alongside both MacLean and Craig, said: "It's two good men who have lost their jobs so we're disappointed as players because we've played a massive part in letting them down.

"We need to look at ourselves in the mirror as individuals and as a group in terms of what we can do better. They're two guys I've played with growing up and I've had them as coaches as well so I've got good relationships with them.

"It's horrible to see. They're not just your peers or your bosses or your coaches, they're also your friends who have lost their jobs and they've got families. It's not nice at all. It's not easy but it's part and parcel of football."