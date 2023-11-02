Paul Merson says: Arsenal are on right track but this team needs to win Premier League title

Paul Merson says Arsenal are going in the right direction but need to win the Premier League title sooner rather than later to go down as a team remembered in the club's history.

After running Manchester City close in the Premier League last season, the Gunners, who sit second behind north London rivals Tottenham, have made an unbeaten start in the league this campaign.

That record is put on the line on Saturday evening when Mikel Arteta's side travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle, live on Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson believes the trip to the North East provides another huge test of Arsenal's title credentials with the former Gunner insisting Arteta's team need to turn their positive progression into something special.

'This Arsenal team must win the title'

It's alright having a good young team, who are continually impressing, but you've got to win something. Unless they do, this team won't be remembered. No one talks about teams that don't win leagues. It's harsh but that's the reality.

I do feel sorry for the Gunners because they are having to contend with the juggernaut that is Man City.

But our young Arsenal team won the league when Liverpool were about. For people old enough to remember, if you finished above that Liverpool team you won the league. That's exactly the same as Arsenal now.

If you look at Arsene Wenger's famous title winning teams, Manchester United were about then. No title win is a gimme.

This current team have to find a way. they have to go on and win the Premier League sooner rather than later. That's the only way they go down in the history.

'We wax lyrical about Arsenal but they must turn it into something'

It's such a hard thing to do. Getting your hands on that first title is a huge challenge but then getting your hands on the second one is also just as hard.

We wax lyrical about this Arsenal team, and rightly so. But, in the end, they have to turn it into something.

I don't want to be a party pooper because Arsenal are doing amazing but if the current crop of players stay there for the next five years and don't win anything, the fans won't be talking about this team in 20 years. They are going the right way about it and the game against Newcastle, these are the games where if they can come away with three points, you are talking about them as serious, serious contenders.

It's so hard to look past Man City. I can't. But if Arsenal beat Newcastle it really does become a heads or tails league between Mikel Arteta's side and City.

To see Bukayo Saka wearing the captain's armband at Arsenal was amazing. It's thoroughly deserved as well. When you perform week in, week out like he's done for the last few years you deserve to be rewarded like that.

'Rice has to play in the middle for Arsenal'

I thought Arteta got it horribly wrong at Chelsea.

You have to play Declan Rice in the centre of the midfield. He pushes the team forward and you saw that when Jorginho went off. Rice moved into the middle of the pitch and Arsenal began to get on top of Chelsea.

This is another big game for Arsenal and we have said that a few times in recent weeks.

Even with Newcastle's injury problems this is still a hard game for Arsenal. I'm looking at it and thinking you take a draw at St James' Park if you can get it.

I think Arsenal will be targeting staying unbeaten. You tick this game off and you don't lose.

With the way Newcastle are now, if you get all three points it is an absolute bonus.

'Nketiah's hat-trick will give confidence but it was only Sheffield United' Sky Sports' Paul Merson:



"It was great for Eddie Nketiah to get a hat-trick against Sheffield United. It's no mean feat to score three goals in the Premier League.



"But when we are discussing whether he's the real deal and whether he can lead Arsenal to the title, the goals came against a Championship team.



"Sheffield United are bottom of the league with one point. They let in goals for fun and are well out of their depth in this league.



"I didn't expect him to get a hat-trick, but you have to expect him to score against Sheffield United.



"The challenge for Nketiah now is to do that consistently against teams in the top six. That's why you play at Arsenal. You play at Arsenal for the big moments and the big games.



"The goals against Sheffield United will do him good, though. They will bring him so much confidence because there were some really smart finishes, but he now has to do it regularly in the big games. That's what expected at Arsenal."

'A defeat would be a concern for Newcastle's top-four hopes'

It's a big game for both teams.

If Newcastle lose this then you start to worry about whether they can get back into the top four again. They got a couple of big games coming up in the Premier League and in Europe.

Last season, Arsenal went up to Newcastle and claimed a huge win but people forget, Newcastle hit the post. they had a real good chance at 0-0 and if they had gone in front it would have been a different game.

As an opposition side, you have got to hit the front at Newcastle. If you don't, you will be in a bit of trouble, especially faced with that atmosphere at St James' Park.

'It's all happened so quickly for Newcastle'

It's hard for Newcastle because all this has happened so quickly.

They have got into the Champions League probably quicker than they thought. they have got into the top four ahead of schedule.

The players last year who performed outstandingly are the ones that shocked us.

Sean Longstaff, Miguel Amiron, Joelinton and Jacob Murphy were all outstanding but they are not really players you would expect to be able to get you into the Champions League.

They punched well above their weight, and I don't mean that disrespectfully. However, now you have got to ask them to do it again and again, and that's hard after having the season of their lives last year.

They were also just playing once a week last season but now they are playing twice a week at the top level, and it is difficult, especially when Newcastle's squad is not the biggest in the world.

Merson: Howe the perfect fit for Newcastle | 'Club have done everything right'

Eddie Howe has been the perfect fit for Newcastle.

From top to bottom, the club have done everything right so far.

The new owners have not just come in and bought superstar after superstar to rock the boat. They have brought in quality players like Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak. There are not many players that have come in and flopped. Anthony Gordon is also one that is improving week on week.

They could have got lazy and just spent a load of money on big-time players, bringing in £100m, £120m players with the money they have. They didn't and they have looked at players to suit the way they want to play. You cannot talk highly enough about the recruitment at the club and you can't say that about every club in the Premier League.

Howe also improves players and again, you can't say that about every manager in the top flight. He has been outstanding in his time at Newcastle.

