Manchester United want to sign a striker in January to support Rasmus Hojlund - Paper Talk

Plus all the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are aiming to recruit a support striker for Rasmus Hojlund in January amid concerns over their £72m signing's development.

Inter Miami are poised to sign Luis Suarez for the 2024 MLS season, according to numerous reports from well-regarded journalists in South America.

Former Premier League striker Asamoah Gyan has been told to pay compensation to his ex-wife after it was determined that he is the biological father of their three children.

Rafael da Silva has reignited his feud with Carlos Tevez, claiming he has "never been a fan of his" because he would "pick on" youngsters while at Manchester United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United players are questioning Erik ten Hag's strict methods in his handling of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire with the Dutch manager heading into a crucial run of matches that could potentially decide his fate.

Sir Pelham Warner "did not have a racist bone in his body" and MCC must hold its nerve before renaming the Lord's stand in his name, his grandson has said.

The two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur spoke emotionally about the situation in the Middle East on Wednesday, saying that she would donate part of her prize money from the WTA Finals to help Palestinians.

THE TIMES

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United fans have their say about what is going wrong at Old Trafford following back-to-back 3-0 home defeats

Erik ten Hag is considered to be "on thin ice" at Manchester United after overseeing the club's worst start to a season in 61 years.

DAILY MIRROR

Zinedine Zidane has already ruled himself out of taking the Manchester United job, though well before the pressure began ramping up on Erik ten Hag.

Aaron Ramsdale has been tipped to take his place back on the substitutes bench for Arsenal's trip to Newcastle on Saturday evening by club legend Ray Parlour, who also thinks Arsenal won't win the Premier League with just Eddie Nketiah up front.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage football fans were attacked and had to receive medical treatment in the aftermath of Middlesbrough's clash with Stoke City.

THE GUARDIAN

Former Wallabies Andrew Slack and Justin Harrison, along with high-performance expert Darlene Harrison, will conduct a review of Australia's dismal 2023 season and World Cup failure under departed coach Eddie Jones.

THE SUN

Adam Johnson's Nottingham Panthers team-mate Westin Michaud has stood by Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave amid claims from social media trolls he intentionally struck the ice hockey star.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have responded to claims from Israel boss Alon Hazan that Hoops fans are "known to be anti-Semitic".