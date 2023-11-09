Republic of Ireland squad: Caoimhin Kelleher and Troy Parrott back as Stephen Kenny admits doubt over future

Troy Parrott and Caoimhin Kelleher have returned to the Republic of Ireland squad for the matches with the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Barring an unlikely sequence of events, Ireland will not qualify for Euro 2024 but will be aiming to finish their campaign on a high against the Dutch in Amsterdam on November 18.

Stephen Kenny's side are fourth in Group B having won only two of their seven qualifying games.

Tottenham forward Parrott - who is on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam - earns a recall after scoring three goals so far during his time with the Eredivisie club.

Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher also returns to the team after missing last month's Euro 2024 Qualifying games with a knee injury.

Image: Caoimhin Kelleher is back in the Republic of Ireland squad after injury

Wrexham winger James McClean will be added to the squad for the home friendly against New Zealand on November 21 as he gets set to make his farewell appearance for Ireland.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement from international football last month having amassed 102 caps for his country.

Defender Seamus Coleman missed out on a spot in the squad following his recovery from a knee injury, although he has recently featured for Everton U21s.

Manager Stephen Kenny revealed Blackburn midfielder Sammie Szmodics missed out due to personal reasons, saying: "I didn't consider Sammie for selection.

"Obviously he had to leave the camp on the second day in the last camp because of personal reasons and those personal reasons haven't changed. He just can't be away for 10 days."

Kenny: I have no control over my future

Image: Ireland are set to miss out on Euro 2024

Kenny insists he is fully focused on the side's upcoming fixtures amid speculation over his future.

Kenny has overseen a disappointing Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign and his contract expires at the end of the year, but he said: "I'm not making a plea.

"My contract is up after the New Zealand game. I've been very privileged to manage Ireland. You can see the squad now and the way it is. All of those players who have come through, some of them are in the Premier League.

"I think one of the things is their international experience has really enhanced their club careers and opportunities to get club moves.

"Several of the players are blooded in the international team early and it has really enhanced their ability to get the moves that they have when people see them performing at an international level. That's encouraged them and you can go right through the team with that.

"What happens next I have no control over, so really we're just focused on having a good week, making sure we're ready for Holland and then the last game against New Zealand. That's it."