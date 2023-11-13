Man Utd pair Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen withdraw from Denmark squad as Erik ten Hag injury problems mount

Manchester United pair Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen have been withdrawn from the Denmark squad with injury.

Both players came off early in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Luton at Old Trafford on Saturday, for which manager Erik ten Hag was without eight first-team players.

Hojlund, the striker signed for £72m, left the field toward the end of the game with a hamstring problem while midfielder Eriksen suffered a knee injury in the first half.

Image: Eriksen went off with a knee problem on Saturday

Man Utd are already without Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans and Amad Diallo through injury.

Jadon Sancho remains exiled because of a disciplinary issue while Aaron-Wan Bissaka, just back from injury, missed Saturday's game with illness.

Asked on Saturday about the injury to Hojlund, United's top scorer this season, Ten Hag said: "In this moment I can't say anything about it [Højlund's injury] because I don't know.

"We do an assessment but have to wait for 24 hours to see what the conclusion is. Give them, the medical [team], 24 hours to see what the problem is, if there is a problem."

It remains unclear how long Hojlund will be out for with United next in action on November 26 after the international break when they head to Everton in the league, live on Sky Sports.

Losing Hojlund, the clear first-choice striker at United, for a long spell could be detrimental ahead of a tough run of games, including a must-win game at Galatasaray that will decide their fate in the Champions League.

Games against Newcastle and Chelsea follow that with a trip to Liverpool on December 17 - also live on Sky Sports.

Why Hojlund's fitness is so vital to Man Utd

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

A clear barometer of Hojlund's importance at United is the booing at Old Trafford that tends to follow his number coming up on the substitutes board.

Some have suggested this, in part at least, is down to the quality of the potential replacements.