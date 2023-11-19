Scottish Women's Premier League: Rangers beat Glasgow City while Celtic win big at Hamilton Academical

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers stay top with victory at Glasgow City while Celtic thrash rock-bottom Hamilton Academical.

Glasgow City 0-2 Rangers

Rangers extended their gap over Glasgow City and continued their unbeaten run as Rio Hardy scored twice to secure victory.

As half-time approached, the ball struck the arm of Anna Oscarsson and the referee awarded a penalty to the visitors. Hardy stepped up and converted from the spot as Lee Gibson dived the right way but had no chance.

Rangers pushed to extend their lead in the second half, coming close when a City clearance fell to Chelsea Cornet, whose shot was saved by Gibson.

Image: Rio Hardy (left) celebrates after scoring her second for Rangers. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL

City seemed no closer to finding an equaliser with the final whistle approaching. Instead, Hardy killed the game after Gibson's initial save to secure all three points for her side.

Glasgow City are looking increasingly unlikely to retain their title as Rangers are now 11 points clear of them at the top of the table.

City have a chance to reduce the gap to eight points as they host Montrose midweek. Next Sunday, Rangers host Montrose while Glasgow City are away to Dundee United.

Hamilton Academical 0-5 Celtic

Celtic ensured they remain just a point behind Rangers with a comfortable away win over bottom-placed Hamilton Academical.

With 20 minutes on the clock, a cross from the left looped towards the back post where Caitlin Hayes was waiting. She headed in to give Celtic a deserved opener.

The Hoops would eventually find a second as Natalie Ross took the ball into the area, before laying it off to Amy Gallacher to finish from close range.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Three further goals followed in the second half as Chloe Craig scored from the penalty spot five minutes after the restart with substitutes Nour Imane Addi and Celya Barclais both scoring just after the hour mark.

The result means Hamilton Academical are now four points behind at the foot of the table and face a tricky away tie at Hearts next Sunday. Celtic host Aberdeen at home as they look to maintain their title challenge.

Hibernian 2-1 Hearts

Image: Hibernian celebrate their victory over rivals Hearts

Hibernian secured the bragging rights for the second time this season after an exciting Edinburgh derby victory over Hearts.

A goalless first half saw the home side come closest to opening the scoring when Abbie Ferguson fought her way past several Hearts defenders before finding Michaela McAlonie in space, but the midfielder could only fire over.

Hibernian struck first through Jorian Baucom in the 57th minute. Charlotte Parker-Smith spilled a shot to Baucom, who made no mistake in converting the rebound.

Baucom scored her second on the hour mark as a corner found the forward whose looped header went over Parker-Smith and into the bottom corner.

With 15 minutes to play, Hearts put themselves back in the game as former Hibs player Katie Lockwood headed in at the back post.

In the final seconds of the game, Carly Girasoli almost secured a late equaliser for Hearts but Katie Fraine managed to stop the ball from crossing the line.

Both sides are back in action next Sunday as Hearts host Hamilton Academical and Hibernian travel to fellow Edinburgh side Spartans.

Montrose 1-1 Motherwell

Montrose scraped a draw against Motherwell with a late penalty to extend the gap between themselves and bottom-placed Hamilton Academical.

Motherwell thought they had opened the scoring when they had the ball in the net following a corner, but the referee ruled there had been a foul in the build-up.

The visitors had another ruled out for offside early in the second half before Montrose were denied by the flag on the hour.

Motherwell finally found the breakthrough in the 74th minute as Kayla Jardine's corner found Chelsie Watson at the back post, who smashed home.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Montrose kept fighting and with five minutes left to play, the home side were awarded a penalty. Louise Brown stepped up and equalised from the spot.

Minutes later, Brown was shown a second yellow card and given her marching orders, but Montrose held on for an important point.

Motherwell failed to capitalise on their superior number of chances but will be hoping to make amends when they host Partick Thistle next Sunday. Montrose have two difficult fixtures up next as they travel away to Glasgow City on Wednesday before being away to Rangers on Sunday.

Dundee United 0-1 Partick Thistle

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Partick Thistle secured a narrow win at Dundee United as they returned to fourth place.

The Jags opened the scoring with only 20 minutes on the clock as Rachel Donaldson found the net with a fantastic strike from range.

After a Thursday night trip to Aberdeen, it means back-to-back victories for Brian Graham's side who are six points clear of Aberdeen with nine games left to play before the split.

Dundee United host reigning SWPL champions Glasgow City on Sunday while Partick Thistle are away to Motherwell.

Aberdeen 2-1 Spartans

Aberdeen maintained their push towards the top half of the table as they secured an important three points against Spartans.

Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring for the Dons as she found the top corner from a difficult angle for her sixth goal in the last three league matches.

Shortly after, a cross from the right found Hannah Stewart, who put slotted past the goalkeeper to double their lead.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

As the first half came to an end, Spartans had a goal disallowed as it was ruled to be offside and the match was paused by the referee while Spartans' Rebecca Galbraith had to be treated for a long period.

Spartans put pressure on the Dons for a lot of the second half but only found a consolation goal in the dying minutes of the game. Hannah Jordan's cross found Caley Gibb, who headed into the bottom corner.

Aberdeen are now just two points behind Hearts in their top-six bid while Spartans are only two points above the relegation play-off spot.

Spartans host Edinburgh rivals Hibernian next while Aberdeen travel to Celtic.