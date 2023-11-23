Euro 2024 play-off draw: Wales to face home semi-final against Finland in bid to qualify for tournament

Wales will host Finland in the European Championship play-off semi-finals in a bid to reach their fourth major tournament out of the last five.

Rob Page's side must navigate the play-offs in March to reach the tournament in Germany next summer, with the semi-final taking place on March 21 in Cardiff following the announcement of the draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The winners of the tie will play Poland or Estonia at home in the play-off final on March 26 for the right to play at Euro 2024.

In Path B, Israel face a semi-final against Iceland following Thursday's draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, while Bosnia and Herzegovina will host Ukraine.

Georgia take on fellow potential tournament debutants Luxembourg in Path C, while Kazakhstan travel to 2004 European champions Greece in the other semi-final of that route.

Were Finland who Wales wanted?

Image: Wales have learned their play-off semi-final opponents

Ukraine are 22nd in the FIFA rankings, six places above Wales, and would have presented the toughest test on paper.

They were third in England's qualifying group and might already be preparing for Germany had they been awarded what appeared a certain stoppage-time penalty against Italy on Monday.

Finland won six of their 10 qualifiers and finished four points behind Denmark and Slovenia, while Iceland won only three times in 10 games and were a distant fourth to Portugal, Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' 1-1 draw with Turkey that sees them miss out on automatic qualification for Euro 2024

Euro 2024 play-off draw in full

Play-off semi-finals

Path A

Poland vs Estonia

Wales vs Finland

Path B

Israel vs Iceland

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C

Georgia vs Luxembourg

Greece vs Kazakhstan

Play-offs finals

Path A: Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia

Path B: Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/Iceland

Path C: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan

Wales had automatic qualification in their hands heading into the final two games, but ultimately fell short with closing 1-1 draws against Armenia and Turkey. Croatia and Turkey qualified as the top two in Group D.

It has been a campaign of transition without talismanic captain Gareth Bale following his retirement in January and the loss of other key players such as midfielder Joe Allen.

Wales began well with a bonus point away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia - courtesy of Nathan Broadhead's stoppage-time equaliser - and a narrow home win over Latvia.

But a sour summer - back-to-beat defeats against Armenia and Turkey - would cost them dear, despite bouncing back with a 2-0 success in Latvia and a sensational 2-1 home victory over Croatia.

Wales will have home advantage for the semi-final, which will be played at Cardiff City Stadium.

That is a huge boost for Wales who have had some special nights in Cardiff in recent times, and beat both Austria and Ukraine there in the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Wales enter the play-offs with confidence after an unbeaten six-game run of three wins and three draws.

Analysis: Dream draw for Wales

Image: Rob Page will be delighted two home games stand in the way of a Euro 2024 spot

Sky Sports News' senior reporter Geraint Hughes:

"This couldn't have worked out better for Wales in terms of the play-off draw. Being at home in the semi-finals they knew as a result of their successes over the years in the Nations League campaigns, and generally in UEFA competitions.

"We've learned today that it'll be Finland and Wales will be happy with that. They did pretty well against them in the last World Cup qualifying campaign.

"It then emerged they would face the winners of Poland or Estonia. And it will be a home game again if they were to beat Finland.

"If you're going on the form book, you would imagine it'll be Poland. Wales' record in competitive matches at home has been phenomenal.

"They lost to Armenia, but you have to go a long way back to find the previous competitive home defeat at home and you can expect another well-out crowd, the Red Wall.

"Wales will have the proverbial 12th man out on the pitch. You take the disappointment of the past two games, but Page will have difficulty concealing his smile today after the draw."

Eight matches over eight months, but the job to reach Euro 2024 goes on. Gruelling and energy-sapping at times, yet there's no time to dwell on what might have been. 'What could still be' is the task ahead.

Wales boss Rob Page will next week get his coaches and staff together as they plan for March's play-off semi-final. The Wales boss has already made it clear that's happening. Before then Page barely rests, less than an hour after full-time on Tuesday night he was anxious to keep going, keep on the move, keep the momentum.

Read Geraint Hughes' latest Wales reporter notebook

In total, 24 teams will qualify through the results of the European Qualifiers which run until November 2023, and via play-offs scheduled for March 2024.

21 of the 24 teams are now known, with only the three teams to progress from the play-offs still to be determined.

When is the group-stage draw?

With the automatic qualifiers finishing in November, the Euro 2024 group-stage draw will be made on Saturday December 2 in Hamburg at 5pm GMT.

Who will be in which Pot for the draw?

For the draw, there will be four pots of six teams.

England will be in Pot One along with hosts Germany, Portugal, France, Spain and Belgium.

Pot Two will comprise Hungary, Turkey, Denmark, Albania, Romania and Austria.

Scotland will be in Pot Three alongside Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Croatia.

Defending champions Italy will be in Pot 4 alongside Serbia and Switzerland, and the three-play-off winners, which could be Wales.

When is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will take place from June 14 to July 14 2024.

The draw for the tournament will be in Hamburg on Saturday December 2.

As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will occupy position A1, meaning they will play in the opening match in Munich, at the Allianz Arena on Friday June 14.

Where and when will the final be played?

Image: The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the Euro 2024 final

The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

What are the host cities?

Image: Allianz Arena in Munich will host the first game of the tournament

The 10 host venues are as follows:

Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin

Olympiastadion Berlin Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)

- Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION) Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

- BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)

Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA) Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

- Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park) Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

- Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena) Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

- Volksparkstadion Hamburg Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

- Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena) Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

- Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena) Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Ticket applications for Euro 2024 opened on October 3 through the tournament's official website. The initial window closed on October 26, with fans then contacted if they had been successful.

There will be other opportunities to buy tickets as teams confirm their places at the tournament, including through the play-offs next year. There will also be a resale platform that opens in Spring 2024.

UEFA have said that more than 80 per cent of the 2.7 million tickets available will be for the fans of the participating teams and the general public.

Group-stage prices range from €30 (£26) to €200 (£174), increasing in price with each round. Tickets for the final range from €95 (£83) to €1,000 (£870).

What is the tournament format?

The format will be the same as for Euro 2020.

The top two teams from each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals follow before the Euro 2024 winner will be crowned in Berlin on July 14.

The final tournament draw is due to take place on December 2 in Hamburg.

Image: Albärt is the mascot for Euro 2024

The Group Stages

June 14

Germany (A1) vs A2 (Munich)

June 15

B1 vs B2 (Berlin)

B3 vs B4 (Dortmund)

A3 vs A4 (Cologne)

June 16

C3 vs C4 (Gelsenkirchen)

D1 vs D2 (Hamburg)

C1 vs C2 (Stuttgart)

June 17

D3 vs D4 (Dusseldorf)

E1 vs E2 (Frankfurt)

E3 vs E4 (Munich)

June 18

F3 vs F4 (Leipzig)

F1 vs F2 (Dortmund)

June 19

B2 vs B4 (Hamburg)

A2 vs A4 (Cologne)

Germany (A1) vs A3 (Stuttgart)

June 20

B1 vs B3 (Gelsenkirchen)

C2 vs C4 (Frankfurt)

C1 vs C3 (Munich)

June 21

D1 vs D3 (Berlin)

D2 vs D4 (Leipzig)

E2 vs E4 (Dusseldorf)

June 22

F2 vs F4 (Hamburg)

F1 vs F3 (Dortmund)

E1 vs E3 (Cologne)

June 23

A4 vs Germany (A1) (Frankfurt)

A2 vs A3 (Stuttgart)

June 24

B2 vs B3 (Leipzig)

B4 vs B1 (Dusseldorf)

June 25

D2 vs D3 (Berlin)

D4 vs D1 (Dortmund)

C4 vs C1 (Cologne)

C2 vs C3 (Munich)

June 26

F4 vs F1 (Hamburg)

F2 vs F3 (Gelsenkirchen)

E2 vs E3 (Frankfurt)

E4 vs E1 (Stuttgart)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin)﻿

June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen)﻿

July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf)﻿

July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg)﻿

July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

The semi-finals

July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, 8pm)

July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

The final

July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 8pm)

Euro 2024 key dates

Remaining qualifying dates



March 21, 2024: play-off semi-finals

March 26, 2024: play-off finals

Final tournament

December 2, 2023: Euro 2024 draw, Hamburg

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals

July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin