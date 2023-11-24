Erik ten Hag calls on Man Utd to match Everton standards as Sean Dyche insists points deduction hasn't altered mindset

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows Everton's players and fans will be angry about the 10-point penalty imposed on the club and has challenged his team to meet fire with fire on Sunday.

United make the short trip to Goodison Park this weekend to face a Toffees team fuelled by a sense of injustice after an independent commission imposed the sanction on the club a week ago for a breach of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.

For the United, it is the first of three challenging away games in the space of six days.

On Wednesday they travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray knowing a defeat will end their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16, before a trip to take on Newcastle a week on Saturday.

Ten Hag is expecting Goodison Park to be a bearpit on Sunday but is determined his players will not be outmuscled.

"It's always about us, I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad, but then finally it's about us," he said at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"If they are mad and that's their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards we have a very good chance to win the game."

United head into the game in good Premier League form, having won four out of their last five matches.

They are boosted by the return of England international Luke Shaw from a thigh strain which has sidelined him since August.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has overcome a knock suffered on international duty with Cameroon, but a decision will be taken on Saturday about whether Rasmus Hojlund can feature.

The Dane suffered a muscle strain in the second half of the win over Luton just before the November international break.

Hojlund's international team-mate Christian Eriksen will not be available due to a knee injury, while central defender Jonny Evans is not ready to return yet from a thigh problem.

Asked about the importance of Shaw's return, Ten Hag said: "You can mention many things, you can mention his physical and his technical ability, his leadership.

"It's clear, a long time in the season we didn't have a left full-back so yes, we're very happy he's back. That's a good sign and he will help us (to be) more stable."

There have been suggestions of a fallout between Ten Hag and centre-back Raphael Varane, reportedly stemming back to the Dutchman's decision to pick Evans ahead of him for the Manchester derby last month for tactical reasons.

Ten Hag denied there was any issue between him and the Frenchman, adding: "I don't know what you're talking about (with) these rumours.

"He's a very important player, but there's internal competition and that (is how it) should be at a top club as we are. There is internal competition.

"When you have to decide on two players, who do brilliant - Rapha Varane and Harry Maguire, you have to make a choice for the position."

United are comfortably the lowest scorers in the Premier League's top 10 with just 13 goals from their 12 matches so far, but Ten Hag is adamant his forwards will hit their stride.

"Our players are able to score goals - they showed it already," the Dutch boss said.

"(Marcus) Rashford scored 30 goals last season. Rasmus Hojlund has scored five goals in the Champions League, that is massive. There are not many players across Europe who can deliver that.

"Our players are capable of scoring goals and there will come a point when they do. We are fifth in the league in creating chances. We have to step up and we will do that. Our players have the ability to score goals."

Ten Hag will serve a touchline ban on Sunday after accumulating three yellow cards.

"Many decisions are against us - I saw a list, we are 18th in the league, but still I have to accept that. But I have an advantage (of being banned from the touchline) - I have a better overview."

Dyche 'shocked' by disproportionate sanction

Sean Dyche has admitted he was shocked by the severity of the 10-point penalty imposed on Everton but insisted it will not change his focus even after they were plunged back into the relegation zone.

Dyche had a break during the international window interrupted by news that Everton had been handed an unprecedented sanction for breaches of the Premier League's financial rules - a punishment that Everton will appeal against.

"I think like everyone, certainly in these parts, I was shocked and seemingly from the wave of noise after that, most people in football are shocked by the enormity of it," said Dyche, as he addressed the matter for the first time publicly.

"Disproportionate is a word used by the club. Obviously we feel a bit aggrieved by that, but on the other hand it doesn't change the focus. The focus since I got here is sorting things out on the pitch, getting the team to win.

"I think we were on the right lines, delivering strong performances. This has just given us a push backwards to come forwards again. The job hasn't changed. It's just made it more difficult under the current circumstances until the appeal."

Everton had been showing encouraging signs before the penalty, winning six out of nine in all competitions to climb up the table, but have now dropped to second bottom - level on four points with basement boys Burnley.

"I spoke to the group and said, 'look, the league table is one thing but I don't change my story very often and I believe the final league table is the truth of the season, and I'm not going to change now'," he said.

"For sure, it changes the viewpoint but it doesn't change what we're doing. In fact it enhances what we're doing. We need to go harder, stronger. This is what it is. It's been about refocus as much as anything.

"The group have been very good in themselves. With the characters we've got - Seamus (Coleman) is a good voice, (Ashley) Young, 'Tarky' (James Tarkowski), Jordan (Pickford) and many others by the way - Gana (Idrissa Gueye) with his experience.

"All the senior boys particularly are rallying. It is what it is. Let's get on with it."

