Unai Emery and Kobbie Mainoo enjoy big moments but Tottenham's momentum is lost - Premier League hits and misses

The 10-game unbeaten run that Tottenham embarked on at the start of Ange Postecoglou's reign feels a long time ago now.

Three successive defeats and a catalogue of injuries have seen the Premier League pacesetters drop out of the top four and set an unwanted record.

Spurs' absences stacking up Rodrigo Bentancur - Ankle

- Ankle Ryan Sessegnon - Hamstring

- Hamstring Richarlison - Groin

- Groin Micky van de Ven - Hamstring

- Hamstring Manor Solomon - Knee

- Knee James Maddison - Ankle

- Ankle Ivan Perisic - Knee

- Knee Ashley Phillips - Ankle

- Ankle Alfie Whiteman - Ankle

- Ankle Pape Matar Sarr - Unconfirmed

- Unconfirmed Cristian Romero - Suspension

Spurs are now the first team in Premier League history to lose three successive games after starting a season with a 10-game unbeaten run. Talk about a shift in momentum.

Pau Torres' header at the end of the first 45 minutes was also the fifth consecutive goal Spurs had conceded in stoppage time at the end of a half.

The way in which Villa wrestled control of the game away from the hosts in the second half adds to questions over whether Postecoglou's injury-riddled squad are running out of steam in games.

Unfortunately for Spurs, the fixture list provides no let-up, with Manchester City, West Ham and Newcastle next up. Those games will be crucial in determining how realistic their European hopes are this season.

Joe Shread

As hard as Unai Emery is trying, it's impossible to see Aston Villa as anything other than genuine Champions League contenders.

Fifth place in the Premier League may be enough to secure a place in the competition next season due to the changing format, but Villa are already up to fourth after leapfrogging Tottenham.

It's the highest Villa have been in the top flight at this stage of a season for 14 years. You only have to look at their 13-game winning run at Villa Park to see they are the real deal.

Emery used his post-match press conference to list the seven teams he sees as having more realistic European ambitions than Villa - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle.

But Villa have now beaten two of those sides away from home. They are 12 points clear of Chelsea and five above Newcastle. Emery may have to cross some of those sides off his list sooner rather than later.

Joe Shread

The on-air player of the match award went to Alejandro Garnacho given his remarkable goal, but Manchester United supporters will be equally enthused by Kobbie Mainoo's first Premier League start as their team won 3-0 away to Everton.

It was astonishing how composed he looked in the middle of the pitch.

It was instant too. On an occasion when the febrile atmosphere at Goodison Park had many wondering whether Manchester United would be able to cope, he found time and space where there should have been none, unafraid to put his foot on the ball.

"He has a lot of abilities," said Erik ten Hag afterwards.

"It was a really disappointing moment in pre-season when he got a bad injury, for him and also for our team because I know he can progress a lot if he plays as he did today. I know young players can develop quickly. We thought it was the moment to bring him in."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kobbie Mainoo was hailed as 'outstanding' by the Super Sunday panel

When substituted to a warm ovation from the travelling support, Mainoo had completed 34 of his 41 passes - boasting the best passing accuracy of anyone in the United starting line-up. It was a vindication of the faith shown in him by Ten Hag, preferring him to Sofyan Amrabat.

Couple that with the defensive work that he did, most notably clearing the ball off the goal-line when it appeared that Dwight McNeil had forced home the equaliser, and Mainoo appears to be a player who can impact the game with and without the ball.

The form and fitness of Casemiro has left a void in midfield and with Mason Mount out for the foreseeable future, a double pivot looks likely to be the preferred option. His manager now knows that he has a talented teenager ready to step into that role.

"He did a great job," added Ten Hag. "Now he has to build on this."

Adam Bate