Tottenham join race for Man Utd target Jean-Clair Todibo to aid injury issues - Paper Talk

Tuesday 28 November 2023 23:48, UK
EVENING STANDARD
Tottenham have joined the race to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, as they prepare to enter the transfer market for a new centre-back in January.
Chelsea are prepared to snub Fulham's interest in striker Armando Broja in January.
THE GUARDIAN
Manchester United are aiming to strengthen in four positions in January, with concerns over Sofyan Amrabat's indifferent start prompting the club to consider a move for a defensive midfielder.
DAILY MAIL
Everton intend to discuss a contract extension with Sean Dyche - but the uncertainty caused by their 10-point deduction has delayed formal talks.
A group of 295 former rugby union players will take the next step in their claim for damages against the game's governing bodies at the High Court in London on Friday.
LIV Golf has reportedly offered Jon Rahm its biggest deal to date in an attempt to lure the Masters champion away from the PGA Tour.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Reading are in advanced talks with Genevra Associates, an investment group based in Luxembourg, over a takeover of the stricken League One club.
THE TIMES
Zach Mercer has installed an oxygen chamber at his home to speed up recovery from ankle surgery that has hampered the Gloucester No 8's efforts to make England's Six Nations squad.
THE SUN
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell forward Hugo Ekitike in January - putting Premier League clubs on red alert.
DAILY MIRROR
Alejandro Garnacho's brother has slammed any suggestion that Lionel Messi unfollowed the Manchester United star on Instagram, by claiming he never followed him in the first place.
DAILY RECORD
Travelling Celtic supporters were targeted by Lazio yobs in frightening scenes with UEFA set to take a dim view after flares were lobbed at visiting supporters before one was fired back into the home end.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic and Rangers had the most expensive Champions League tickets for away fans in Europe on average, according to a study.