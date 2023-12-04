Nick Pope: Newcastle goalkeeper set to miss most of season after suffering dislocated shoulder against Manchester United

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is set to miss most of the remainder of the season after it was decided he needs an operation on a dislocated shoulder.

Pope was substituted against Manchester United on Saturday after falling awkwardly trying to save a shot, and it has been confirmed he has dislocated his shoulder.

The timeframe of Pope's absence is unknown, but the average recovery time after such a surgery is approximately four months. Pope, 31, dislocated the same shoulder five years ago while a Burnley player and missed six months of action.

Pope was in brilliant form before his injury, with a string of outstanding saves against Bournemouth, Chelsea and PSG leading to calls for him to be recalled to the England squad.

Without Pope for an extended spell, Newcastle will need to lean on Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius.

Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy suffered a similar injury earlier this season. He tried to return to action without having surgery, only to break down again on his comeback - and has since been operated on.

